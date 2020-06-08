With NFL's social distancing protocols for players’ return to facilities, Packers have work to do

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GREEN BAY — When the Green Bay Packers’ players return to Lambeau Field for the start of training camp at the end of next month — or so the NFL hopes — they will be returning to a vastly different environment than the one they were in back on Jan. 20, when they cleared out their lockers and packed up their belongings in the wake of their NFC Championship Game loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

In a memo sent to the league’s 32 teams, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell established detailed protocols for each club to follow as players return to facilities. Coaches and staff were allowed to return last week, with Packers head coach Matt LaFleur conducting a Zoom video conference call with reporters from his office on Friday — his first day back in the building since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of NFL facilities in March.

LaFleur said in that call that the team would continue to conduct its virtual offseason program through June 26 and that he had no intention of bringing players — even the rookies who’ve had their initial development stunted by not being able to do on-field work during a rookie minicamp, organized team activity practices or full-squad minicamp — to Green Bay before training camp.