With NFL salary cap set at $182.5 million, Packers and GM Brian Gutekunst get to work

Smith, who has registered 26 sacks in two seasons with the Packers and has been selected to the Pro Bowl in both years, Tweeted seemingly out of the blue on Wednesday, “I want to be a Packer for life!!”

Smith’s outside linebacker running mate, Preston Smith, also is a candidate for restructuring, although after seeing his production drop significantly from 2019 in terms of sacks (from 12 to four) and pressures (from 55 to 26), it wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility for the Packers to move on from him. That seems unlikely, though, with Gutekunst having tacitly committed to Smith earlier this month. It appears more likely that the Packers would restructure his deal to lower his $16 million cap number.

“We’re going to do that this year quite a bit — push money out to give us our best chance to win in ‘21,” Gutekunst said. “There’s a lot of avenues to do it, but at the same time, we have a really good football team. I think the core of our football team is going to be really strong the next few years, and we want to give ourselves every chance to compete for championships within that time.”