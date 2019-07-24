GREEN BAY — While Mike Daniels’ release might’ve been a shock to many, the fact that general manager Brian Gutekunst tied the decision at least in part to the Green Bay Packers’ desire to ink Kenny Clark to a long-term extension couldn’t have come as a surprise.
The fourth-year defensive tackle, who doesn’t turn 24 until October and is one of the league’s ascending players, is in line for a megabucks deal and the Packers clearly want to get it done sooner rather than later.
“Kenny Clark is a dominant player in the NFL, and we would certainly like to get that (extension) done at some point,” Gutekunst said of the 2016 first-round pick.
What was more interesting Wednesday in the wake of Daniels’ unexpected release was what glowing terms Gutekunst used to describe defensive end Dean Lowry, whom the Packers signed to a three-year, $20 million extension less than 24 hours earlier. Gutekunst went so far as to group Lowry, a fifth-round pick by then GM Ted Thompson in that 2016 draft, in with Clark.
“We extended Dean Lowry, (and) we’re pretty excited about that. Kenny speaks for himself,” Gutekunst said. “Those two pillars are, looking out into the future, the two guys that are going to anchor that defensive line room.”
Lowry is coming off a 2018 season in which Daniels (foot), Clark (elbow) and veteran Muhammad Wilkerson (leg) all finished the year on injured reserve while he stood tall. Lowry finished the year with a career-high 57 tackles while recording seven tackles for loss, three sacks, three pass break-ups, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, two quarterback hits and 14 quarterback pressures while playing in all 16 games (eight starts).
In his three NFL seasons, Lowry’s snap counts have gone from 157 (15.3% of the defensive snaps) as a rookie to 494 (46.9%) in 2017 to 697 (65.5%) last year.
“He’s ‘Steady Eddie,’” Gutekunst said. “He’s consistently improved from the time we got him, he’s a true professional, effort, work ethic, and he’s gotten better. I think he played the most snaps that we’ve asked him to play last year and handled it very, very well. And you just see how he’s really worked himself into being a really good NFL football player. He’s been very reliable and dependable.”
Said first-year head coach Matt LaFleur: “It’s always good when you get a guy in here and you can reward him. He’s played at a high level. He’s just about all the right things that you want in a player. He’s a team guy, he gives great effort every day, he’s reliable, accountable. I love the energy he brings to the defense. From my perspective, I’m just happy we got him locked up for four years.”
Still in the boot
LaFleur said that despite making progress on his recovery from a ruptured Achilles’ tendon, suffered while playing nighttime basketball with the assistant coaches during the offseason, he’ll still be in his walking boot for practice and will still use a golf cart to get around the field for the time being.
LaFleur had been extremely active in practices before his injury, throwing passes during the rookie camp and covering receivers in the red zone while teaching them the finer points of routes in his offensive scheme.
“Hopefully, (I’ll) get out of this boot here in a couple of weeks,” LaFleur said. “It definitely is a little bit easier to transition in between drills, so there will be a cart out there. But you’ll see me in the mix a little bit more. I won’t be covering anybody or doing any of the stuff I was doing previously.”
Extra points
Gutekunst said he expects safety Josh Jones, who skipped the voluntary portions of the team’s offseason program after asking to be traded, to report to camp and is expected to be on the field for Thursday’s first practice. … Daniels' release left the Packers one player shy of the 90-man roster limit, but Gutekunst indicated that spot would be filled quickly. … LaFleur said rookie safety Darnell Savage, who had his wisdom teeth pulled earlier in the week and started camp on the non-football injury list, should be good to go for the first practice. … LaFleur said the Packers will not do live, to-the-ground tackling during practices, just as they opted not to do under previous coach Mike McCarthy. … Team president/CEO Mark Murphy reiterated after the annual shareholders meeting that the Packers are hoping to host the 2022 NFL draft. Chicago (twice), Philadelphia, Dallas and Nashville have hosted the last five drafts, and Las Vegas (2020), Cleveland (2021) and Kansas City (2023) are booked. Since Green Bay is smaller than all of them, Murphy acknowledged it “would have to be a different-type draft” to hold it in Titletown. … Murphy did not sound optimistic that the league and the NFL Players Association would strike a new collective bargaining agreement deal soon. The current CBA expires after the 2020 season but NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has said he’d like a deal in place before the season begins. “Nothing is impossible, but Sept. 5 is coming up. We'd love to get a deal done, but it's a pretty complicated negotiation,” Murphy said. “At the end of the day, the current agreement is working pretty well for everybody. Six years in a row, the salary cap has increased by $10 million."