With more than half the roster lacking postseason experience, Packers veterans help playoff newbies are ready

“You’ve got to maximize the moment. You’ve got to go out there and have fun and leave it all out there. You should come back in here (to the locker room) and obviously be excited because you won, but so exhausted because you left it all out there. You don’t know if you’ll have another game. Go do your job. This isn’t the season where you have 16 games. You don’t know if you have another game. You have to earn it.”

When asked later what his approach has been this week, it was clear Jenkins had taken Bakhtiari’s admonition to heart.

“I wouldn’t say butterflies. I’d say eagerness,” said Jenkins, who has started the past 14 games at left guard as a rookie second-round pick. “Now, it’s one game at a time. You’re only promised one more game. So you have to make the most of every opportunity you get.