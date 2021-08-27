With many roster spots set, Packers look to final preseason game for clarity

“You guys that have been around here awhile (know) there’s always guys in that last preseason game that end up making the team because of what they did in the last preseason game,” Gutekunst said this week. “I think this preseason, our young guys have had a ton of opportunity. They’ve gotten a ton of snaps, and this game in Buffalo is going to be very, very important.

“You never know where that (opportunity) is going to come from. Maybe that’s on special teams, maybe that’s somewhere else. But there’s always guys in that last preseason game that make a name for themselves.”

On the flip side, Gutekunst and the personnel staff will also have to be cautious with players they like but not enough to keep on the initial 53. With teams having preseason film to evaluate this year after not having any a year ago, there’s more risk this year in trying to sneak a player with potential through waivers to get him to the expanded 16-player practice squad, although on the tougher calls, Gutekunst and his staff do have a process they go through.