With loss to Packers, another playoff run falls short of expectations for Russell Wilson, Seahawks

RENTON, Wash. — It's been six years since Russell Wilson raised the Super Bowl trophy. Five years since his fateful pass from the 1-yard line.

While he's become one of the top quarterbacks in the time since Wilson was last in the Super Bowl, the gap without a championship game appearance is becoming more noticeable and tougher for the highest-paid player in the NFL to accept.

Some may say because of having a youthful roster as part of an overhaul that started two years ago, and a long debilitating list of injuries that the Seahawks overachieved by winning 12 games. They were inches from winning a division title and maybe a dropped pass away from rallying to beat Green Bay in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs before falling 28-23 to the Packers.

But at age 31 and having completed his eighth season, Wilson doesn't see it that way.

"I think we underachieved in my opinion because I think the goal should be always winning the Super Bowl. That's got to be our standard. That's got to be our focus," Wilson said on Monday.