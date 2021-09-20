With Lions unable to keep up with the (Aaron) Joneses, Packers win, 35-17

About the only thing that went wrong for Jones was that while celebrating one of his four touchdowns, he lost a necklace he wears with a little black football containing some of the ashes of his father. Alvin Jones Sr. died on April 8.

“I think the grounds crew is about to go out there and look right now,” Jones said. “But if there was any place to lose it, that’s where my dad would’ve wanted me to lose it, so I know he’s smiling.

“My dad’s always taught me as a man, it’s how you respond to adversity, how you respond is what makes a man really. I think we came out and did a great job of responding. We played well. We played at a high level.”

Rodgers, a week removed from his own poor performance against the Saints, completed 22 of 27 passes for 255 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions (145.6 passer rating). It marked the fourth straight time that Rodgers responded to a Packers loss by throwing four touchdown passes in the next game. Rodgers did that the week after each of the Packers’ three losses last season, and the Packers won all three of those games.