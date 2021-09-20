With Lions unable to keep up with the (Aaron) Joneses, Packers win, 35-17

GREEN BAY — Turns out, for all that talk there’d been over the previous eight days about there being a blueprint for shutting down the Green Bay Packers’ offense, coach Matt LaFleur had a little architectural sketch of his own on Monday night.
He drew up a game plan that got the ball to Aaron Jones — early, often, and in a variety of ways. And it worked.
While the Packers defense remains decidedly a work in progress, the offense more than got back on track during a 35-17 get-well victory over the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field, with Jones carrying most of the load.
A week after gaining just 22 total yards on seven touches in the Packers’ 38-3 season-opening loss to the New Orleans Saints, Jones got the ball seven times on the Packers’ opening drive alone, rushing six times for 30 yards before capping the drive with a 4-yard touchdown on a shovel pass from quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
By game’s end, Jones had amassed 115 total yards from scrimmage (17 carries for 67 yards, six receptions for 48 yards) while scoring four touchdowns — three receiving, one rushing. It was the second four-touchdown game of his career, matching his four rushing touchdowns in a victory at Dallas in 2019.
About the only thing that went wrong for Jones was that while celebrating one of his four touchdowns, he lost a necklace he wears with a little black football containing some of the ashes of his father. Alvin Jones Sr. died on April 8.
“I think the grounds crew is about to go out there and look right now,” Jones said. “But if there was any place to lose it, that’s where my dad would’ve wanted me to lose it, so I know he’s smiling.
“My dad’s always taught me as a man, it’s how you respond to adversity, how you respond is what makes a man really. I think we came out and did a great job of responding. We played well. We played at a high level.”
Rodgers, a week removed from his own poor performance against the Saints, completed 22 of 27 passes for 255 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions (145.6 passer rating). It marked the fourth straight time that Rodgers responded to a Packers loss by throwing four touchdown passes in the next game. Rodgers did that the week after each of the Packers’ three losses last season, and the Packers won all three of those games.
“I think that there’s, even more now than when I started playing, there’s so many overreactions that happen on a week-to-week basis,” Rodgers said. “So it’s nice to come out and have a good performance and get the trolls off our back for at least a week.”
Wide receiver Davante Adams, who was limited to five receptions for 56 yards against the Saints, caught eight passes for 121 yards, including a 50-yard strike from Rodgers that set up a 22-yard touchdown to tight end Robert Tonyan that put the Packers ahead for good at 21-17 with 10 minutes, 26 seconds left in the third quarter.
That touchdown was the first of three straight scores by the Packers, who entered halftime trailing, 17-14. Against the Saints, they’d fallen behind 17-3 at the break.
The much-maligned defense, which was shredded by Saints quarterback Jameis Winston and the New Orleans running game last week, still had its problems with the Detroit offense and quarterback Jared Goff, at least until the rebuilding Lions’ ineptitude surfaced in the second half.
At halftime, the Lions had racked up 197 total yards, picked up 12 first downs and converted both of their red zone trips into touchdowns.
But after halftime, the Lions failed on a fourth-and-1 play from the Green Bay 25-yard line when Goff’s pass to ex-University of Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus was incomplete with Packers rookie first-round pick Eric Stokes in coverage. Goff fumbled the snap on the first play of the Lions' next possession, with Packers linebacker Krys Barnes recovering it at the Detroit 23-yard line, setting up Jones’ fourth score.
The series after that, Goff had the ball slip out of his hand on a third-down play and recovered it for a 10-yard Rashan Gary sack, and then Goff was picked off by linebacker De’Vondre Campbell on an ill-advised throw while being pressured by Jonathan Garvin.
Goff finished the night 26 of 36 for 246 yards with two touchdown passes and the two turnovers for a passer rating of 97.7.
But while the defense might’ve done its part — with the Lions’ help during the second half — the night belonged to the offense.
LaFleur called Jones’ number on the Packers’ first three offensive plays, and Jones gained 3, 6 and 7 yards. Jones then had runs of 9, 4 and 1 yard before Rodgers shoveled him the ball on second-and-goal from the 4 and Jones sprinted to the end zone to tie the game at 7-7.
After a three-and-out on their second possession, Rodgers & Co. went back to work on the next drive, with Jones’ 13-yard catch-and-run setting up his 1-yard touchdown catch to re-tie the game at 14-14.
Then, on the opening drive of the third quarter, Rodgers hit Adams deep down the right sideline with a pinpoint rainbow throw on third-and-12, leading to Tonyan’s touchdown three plays later. A wide-open Jones caught an 11-yard touchdown off a blown coverage on the next series, and Goff’s fumbled snap deep in Lions’ territory led to Jones’ fourth score.