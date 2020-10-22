With limited pass rush success, Packers aim to make quarterbacks uncomfortable again

“I know Pettine is smart enough to get the job done. Your No. 1 job is to win games, period. You want to win games. And they’ve done a great job of that to this point. But sometimes you’ll take it for granted. And look, I’ve been guilty of that. I promise you. But sometimes you’ve got to wake up. If your plan is to move forward and try to win championships, you can’t just do it with one side of the ball. And I think right now, as good as that offense has played up until this past week, I think that’s what you kind of went to.

“Mike Pettine, here he’s coming under fire, and yet last year, the team was 13-3, and this year they’ve lost one game. I get it. They had a bad performance. But I don’t think this is going to continue. I know Mike. He’s a smart guy. Sometimes I just want to challenge him. Like, ‘Pet, pretend you have a horrible offense, and just go smack the hell out of people.’ And that’s what sometimes I wish he would do. I wish he’d go back to the days where we really struggled offensively and we couldn’t afford to give up a dang score.