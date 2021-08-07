With Kurt Benkert, Packers have intriguing — and entertaining — third option at quarterback

“I think the weirdest day was probably the first day. I was walking to the bathroom and in walks Aaron — and I've never met him before. And it’s, ‘Hey, nice to meet you … but I have to go to the bathroom,’” Benkert recounted with a laugh. “That was my first time meeting him, so I really didn't picture it going that way. But after that, I got talking to him and stuff and I would say it feels like nothing ever happened.”

That tale was just one of a host of funny stories Benkert told during his first Q&A session with reporters. He also shared his embarrassing phone exchange with Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot earlier this offseason when he got the news he was being cut (“I was like, 'Hey, nice to meet you!' and he was like, ‘Yeah, this isn't that type of call'”); thinking that the Packers were signing him in May only to learn that he’d have to beat out another quarterback to earn a chance to come to camp (“I was like, ‘OK, cool. I'm going to get signed' and they were like, ‘No, we want you to try out'”); and the perils of making the 23-hour drive from Cape Coral, Florida, to Green Bay with his wife, Samantha, and their daughter and two dogs in a Kia Telluride (“It wasn't like driving back from somewhere you just got cut from or anything like that, so it was an exciting drive”).