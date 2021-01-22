With Kevin King questionable, Tramon Williams’ return to Packers may turn into more than just a feel-good story

“You think about the 2010 run, he ended a game in Philly; (he) basically gave us a huge jolt in the divisional round (against Atlanta) with his pick-6. Still one of my favorite moments in all the moments in that is watching him pick that ball off and run down the sidelines with Nick Collins to put us up 14 going into half. So, it’s fun. I wish we did this every year.”

Williams said during the offseason he was hoping to re-sign with the Packers so he could end his career in Green Bay. But he also wasn’t looking to sign a one-day ceremonial contract after playing productively the last two years in his second stint with the Packers.

Playing in all 16 games (including seven starts) and both playoff games last year, primarily as the slot corner in the nickel defense, he registered 41 tackles, one tackle for a loss, two interceptions, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and 11 pass breakups while playing 73.2% of the defensive snaps.

In 2018, when the team dealt former Pro Bowl safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix at the trade deadline, Williams moved to safety and wound up playing all but two of the 1,061 defensive snaps that season, finishing with 54 tackles but without an interception.