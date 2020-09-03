With Kamal Martin, Billy Turner sidelined, Packers examining options at inside linebacker, offensive line

“That’s real,” LaFleur said. “But we have faith in these guys that are on our roster that they’re going to be able to step in. That’s the mentality in this league. You just never know what’s going to happen and whether it’s a guy with limited experience or a guy that’s an eight-year veteran, the expectation is that you’re going to go in and perform that job just as well as the guy in front of you. So that’s our mindset, and we’ll be ready to play with whoever is in there at linebacker.”

It’s especially disappointing for Martin, who said just last week that his right knee was feeling good after undergoing surgery on it in December — forcing him to miss the Gophers’ Outback Bowl appearance — and rehabbing it throughout the offseason.

“Around draft time, I felt really good with my knee and I sent a video to multiple teams of me running around and stuff like that. It was a lot of fun doing that and I felt really healthy,” Martin had said. “The bowl game, that was obviously very tough not to play in it and be with my teammates. I think the right thing to do was to go get that surgery done, and I’m feeling good.

“The knee is feeling really good. It feels good getting back out there. It’s been since last November since I’ve been able to run around and stuff like that. It’s feeling really good.”