With Kamal Martin, Billy Turner sidelined, Packers examining options at inside linebacker and on right side of offensive line

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur didn’t want to confirm or deny that his Green Bay Packers were going to be without promising rookie inside linebacker Kamal Martin for potentially the first two months of the 2020 NFL season following knee surgery earlier this week — even after that disappointing reality had been widely reported Wednesday.
Instead, the Packers' coach merely promised that the team would issue its league-mandated injury report next week in advance of their regular-season opener against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
“We’ll put out our injury report next Wednesday,” LaFleur said simply.
In truth, Martin’s injury and subsequent surgery — first reported by ESPN.com and the NFL Network and later confirmed by a league source — will likely land the fifth-round pick from Minnesota on injured reserve to start the season, as he’ll likely be kept on the 53-man roster after Saturday’s final cuts, then moved to IR so he can be designated for return later in the season.
But LaFleur did acknowledge later in his Zoom video call with reporters that Martin had been having a strong camp — even with the inherent challenges that faced this year’s rookie class after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the offseason program and all preseason games.
“Kamal, he’s obviously made a lot of plays for us on the defensive side of the ball and has shown he can handle everything that our defensive coaches have put on his plate,” LaFleur said.
ESPN reported that Martin’s surgery was to repair the meniscus in his left knee — a different injury than the right knee injury that cut short his college career at Minnesota and led to his draft-day fall, as he was unable to run the 40-yard dash at the annual NFL scouting combine in February. Unlike Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James, who will miss the entire season with his meniscus injury, the hope with Martin is that he will be able to return in 6 to 8 weeks.
In the meantime, defensive coordinator Mike Pettine will have to figure out how he wants to approach the inside linebacker position alongside veteran Christian Kirksey, as the second inside linebacker has played sparingly in Pettine’s scheme the past two years. Pettine has preferred to play hybrid safeties/linebackers like Raven Greene and Will Redmond in that role.
Martin had emerged during camp as the leading candidate to play alongside Kirksey, who was signed in March to replace longtime starter Blake Martinez, who left for the New York Giants in free agency. Martin had outperformed Oren Burks, a 2018 third-round pick, and Ty Summers, a 2019 seventh-round pick.
Burks, who had not practiced on Saturday or Sunday due to an undisclosed injury, returned to practice on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Greene has been sidelined for more than a week with an apparent ankle injury.
Throw in Kirksey’s injury history — he played in just nine of a possible 32 games the past two years with the Browns because of injuries — and there’s reason for concern at the position overall.
“That’s real,” LaFleur said. “But we have faith in these guys that are on our roster that they’re going to be able to step in. That’s the mentality in this league. You just never know what’s going to happen and whether it’s a guy with limited experience or a guy that’s an eight-year veteran, the expectation is that you’re going to go in and perform that job just as well as the guy in front of you. So that’s our mindset, and we’ll be ready to play with whoever is in there at linebacker.”
It's especially disappointing for Martin, who said just last week that his right knee was feeling good after undergoing surgery on it in December — forcing him to miss the Gophers’ Outback Bowl appearance — and rehabbing it throughout the offseason.
“Around draft time, I felt really good with my knee and I sent a video to multiple teams of me running around and stuff like that. It was a lot of fun doing that and I felt really healthy,” Martin had said. “The bowl game, that was obviously very tough not to play in it and be with my teammates. I think the right thing to do was to go get that surgery done, and I’m feeling good.
“The knee is feeling really good. It feels good getting back out there. It’s been since last November since I’ve been able to run around and stuff like that. It’s feeling really good.”
Martin’s injury isn’t the only reason for concern, as ESPN reported that veteran offensive lineman Billy Turner, who left Sunday’s quasi-scrimmage inside Lambeau Field with a knee injury, is in danger of not being ready for the opener.
Turner, who was competing with Rick Wagner for the starting right tackle job after starting all 18 games (including playoffs) at right guard last year, was not on the field for the portion of practice open to reporters Wednesday. Wagner returned to practice last week after missing a week with an elbow injury.
It's unclear if the Packers were intending to start the season with Turner at right guard and Wagner at right tackle, or Lane Taylor at right guard and the winner of the Wagner-Turner competition at right tackle. LaFleur had said that the competition could go up to the opener, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers admitted it’s a concern.
“I would say strong to quite strong in the unsettled department,” Rodgers said. “We've had some injuries to both Rick and Billy during training camp, so I’m sure those guys (in the front office) will have a plan for whatever situation comes up. (But) it is what it is at this point. We've got to figure this out. It might be just trial-by-fire come Week 1.
“I think there's some possibility for some really good depth up there, but we definitely need to shore up what it's going to look like on the right side.”
Rodgers went out of his way to praise Taylor, who took a pay cut to return for the final season of his contract and has clearly been the best of the three in camp, even though LaFleur had been tepid in his praise for Taylor on Monday. Taylor missed most of last season with a ruptured biceps after staving off then-rookie Elgton Jenkins for his starting left guard job in camp last summer.
“I think there was some sentiment that he might not get a chance to come back after last year. Especially with the way Elgton played and Lane’s injury, his status moving forward was uncertain,” Rodgers said. “But he’s come in and been really, really steady for us where you cannot keep him off the field. He’s been that productive for us.
“Lane came back this year and has been so productive. You know, there’s been many times that we’ve stopped the film in the QB room and just kind of watched back (to see) Lane getting out and blocking a guy downfield or Lane running on screens and just marveling at how good he looks.”
