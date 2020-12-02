With fond memories to take away from Green Bay, nostalgic Aaron Rodgers says, ‘Hopefully, that day isn't too soon’

“I was drafted at 21 years old, so I've had a lot of birthdays here. I feel really fortunate to have spent so much time here, to be a resident of the great state of Wisconsin, to live in this city for so many years. I’ve gotten to know some great people that live here and I've enjoyed all my teammates I've played with.

Extra points

Newly signed wide receiver Tavon Austin took part in his first practice with his new team and is trying to get up to speed with LaFleur’s offense. Austin was with LaFleur with the Los Angeles Rams in 2017, although the offense is different from the one Rams head coach Sean McVay runs. “We’re just trying to figure out where I’m going to fit in,” Austin said. “And whatever they need me at, I’m going to try and fulfill that role.” … Center Corey Linsley (knee) did not practice and is not expected to play against the Eagles, meaning rookie Jon Runyan will likely start at left guard against his father’s old team with left guard Eglton Jenkins starting at center. “It’s really exciting,” Runyan said. “Every week, this whole year has been a really awesome experience.” … In addition to Linsley not practicing, right guard Lucas Patrick (toe) was limited in practice. If Patrick can’t play, the Packers will likely go with the line they finished with against Chicago, with Billy Turner moving inside to right guard and ex-University of Wisconsin standout Rick Wagner playing right tackle. … The Packers have activated inside linebacker Krys Barnes from the reserve/COVID-19 list, while running back AJ Dillon remains on the list.