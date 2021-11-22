With Elgton Jenkins out and David Bakhtiari’s status unclear, Packers turn to Yosh Nijman — again — at left tackle

GREEN BAY — Elgton Jenkins’ season is over, and the Green Bay Packers still don’t know when — or if — David Bakhtiari’s will begin.

That was the long and short of the Packers’ situation at left tackle on Monday afternoon, one day after Jenkins suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during the team’s 34-31 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Jenkins underwent tests Monday that confirmed the team’s initial fears that the injury, which occurred with 13 minutes, 30 seconds remaining in the game, would end Jenkins’ season.

“It’s unfortunate,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday afternoon. “Certainly Elgton’s been a big part of this team — and still is a big part of this team. But he just won't be out there with us.”

Nor will Bakhtiari, at least not this Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field.

The five-time All-Pro left tackle, who suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during a December practice and had reconstructive surgery in January, was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Nov. 10 but has yet to return to game action. He has missed the Packers’ past four practices and LaFleur has already ruled him out against the Rams.