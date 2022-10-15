With downfield passing game struggling, Aaron Rodgers heads to the Packers’ film archives

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers didn’t do it to feel nostalgic about the past. He did it to improve matters in the present — and, he hopes, teach his young guys how to be better in the future.

Nevertheless, when the Green Bay Packers quarterback — or, more accurately, the team’s crack video staff — put together a veritable highlight reel of successful deep balls Rodgers has thrown over the past 14 seasons as the Packers starter to use as an instructional video for young wide receivers Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson (and to refresh the memories of veterans like Allen Lazard), surely Rodgers found himself wistfully recalling how easy they used to make it look.

Jordy Nelson. Davante Adams. Greg Jennings. James Jones. They all were on the montage Rodgers presented to his passing targets during their early-week get-together.

“But ‘87’ and ‘17,’ for the most part,” Rodgers emphasized.

And why did Rodgers deem this necessary?

“It’s the why. It’s always the why. What are we trying to accomplish on this play? And why do we do it a certain way?” Rodgers explained. “We just need them to understand the why, to allow us to play free out there and react. When a player is thinking, they’re always going to be slower and they’re going to count their steps, they’re not going to be free flowing. So how can we get them to understand the why of the concept to be able to play free and react to whatever they see?”

Just how much the digital walk down memory lane will help remains to be seen, but entering Sunday’s game against the New York Jets at Lambeau Field, there’s no denying the long ball has been missing from the Packers’ offensive arsenal.

Entering the week, Rodgers’ average pass completion had traveled a mere 3.83 air yards downfield, according to the NFL’s official stats — the shortest of the NFL’s 32 qualifying quarterbacks. According to Pro Football Focus, Rodgers has hit on just 6 of 22 deep-ball attempts (defined as throws 20 or more yards downfield) through five games, a success rate of just 27.3% — worse than such luminaries as Mitchell Trubisky, Joe Flacco and Marcus Mariota.

Compare that to the past two seasons. Rodgers completed 39.1% of his downfield throws last year and 41.6% in 2020, leading to back-to-back MVP awards. During the 2020 season, he was No. 1 in downfield passing yards and No. 3 in deep-ball touchdowns.

“You always want to threaten all the levels of the defense, so anytime you can take shots, you want to take shots,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said. “It’s not like we’re airing it out every other play like that. But you pick your spots and I think for the most part we’ve landed a good majority of those.”

While the stats might show otherwise — for the record, Stenavich said being “50/50” on deep balls is the goal for the Packers’ offense, and Rodgers isn’t hitting at that rate — the next sentence out of Stenavich’s mouth was undeniably true.

“If you’re going to win in this league,” he said, “you’ve got to hit the home runs sometimes.”

The Packers’ problem at this point is they don’t have any Aaron Judge-types in their lineup. Watson got wide open on a go route on the very first offensive play of the season — only to let what should have been a 75-yard touchdown slip through his fingers — but has been plagued by hamstring problems basically ever since and won’t play against the Jets. Doubs doesn’t have the flat-out speed Watson has, but he’s shown he can get behind defenses, both in college at Nevada and in the first five games. But he and Rodgers are still working to improve their connection.

Still, there haven’t been enough success stories on those deep balls, and the primary reason is the lack of a consistent, proven, down-the-field threat. Adams, to be sure, was capable of such plays — there’s really nothing the now-Las Vegas Raiders wideout cannot do, route-wise — but the free-agent departure of Marquez Valdes-Scantling has perhaps been even more consequential. Even though he might have been a one-trick pony whose specialty was taking the top off opposing defenses, the mere threat of his downfield speed was valuable, even beyond his production.

But it’s worth noting Valdes-Scantling, now with the Kansas City Chiefs, had his ups-and-downs as a downfield threat, too, and dropped several would-be touchdowns before leading the NFL in yards per catch (20.9) in 2020. This season, MVS is only averaging 13.6 yards per catch with Patrick Mahomes, and his longest reception went for 36 yards.

In his four seasons in Green Bay, Valdes-Scantling had four touchdowns that covered 70 yards or more.

Asked which receivers could fill that void, Stenavich named every one of his top wideouts before adding, “I’d like to see Christian get a couple of those. I think that’s a big skill set that he has with his speed. In the future, that’s something hopefully we can take advantage of.”

In the present, Rodgers knows the offense has to find a way to threaten defenses downfield. Although Rodgers said that he feels he’s been accurate on deep throws “for the most part,” coach Matt LaFleur cautiously pointed out not every throw has been on the mark.

“The further you throw the ball down the field, the less percentage it is that it’s going to be complete. I’m sure you always would like to throw the perfect ball on every play, and that’s just not going to happen every time,” LaFleur said. “Certainly, I think there’s some things we can do from a protection standpoint to maybe give Aaron a tick more time (so he can be) balanced in the pocket and then the wideouts creating separation. I think everybody can improve.”

And that includes Rodgers, whose 39 completions thrown behind the line of scrimmage are most in the NFL and account for 34.2% of his total completions.

“I think it’s a lot of details, whether it’s the specifics of the coaching points of it, or the guys’ recall of those things, or just not quite hitting the right spots on some of those routes,” Rodgers said. “Some of it’s feel, for sure, for some of those guys. Also, on a few of those, just the timing’s been off. We’re making moves on five steps (by the quarterback) sometimes when it’s seven-step timing. Or the vice versa. We’ve just got to all get on the same page.

“It’s all about timing. Like I always say, the most important thing for a receiver is to be open on time, not to run the perfect number of steps or initial angle of attack. So what spot do I have to get to and what time? (That) is the most important thing. That’s always what we stress a lot in those conversations, and we’ve just got to take it from the meeting room to the practice field to the game field and start hitting some of those.”

Hence, the early-in-the-week special film session.

“You’ve got to show some of those clips and be able to coach what’s going on on those clips,” Rodgers said. “I’ve always said there’s a paper offense and there’s an on-the-field offense. We just have to transfer some of those and the expectation of what’s going to happen out there, allowing our instincts to kind of take over when it’s not cookie-cutter like it is on the paper.”