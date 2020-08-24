With down-to-earth approach, Mike McCarthy already earning the Cowboys' 'love' and 'trust'

"He does as good a job in front of the football team as any coach I've ever been associated with, and I've been with a few Hall of Famers as a matter of fact."

McCarthy's response?

"I would say first, Mike really knows what he's talking about," he said.

That's it. There's a glimpse of what the players like about McCarthy as they get to know him.

It goes back to Crawford's observation. McCarthy has a good feel for when to joke and when to get down to business with this team in the early stages.

"He's great," Prescott said. "He demands excellence. He demands your effort, and he's a very genuine guy.

"I think when you're genuine with your players as much as he is and the whole staff is, it goes a long way. Guys want to go out there and practice for him. Guys want to give their all every chance that we get.

"He's a players' coach, and he's done really well gaining the love and the trust of the players here in the locker room."

McCarthy gives a long list of coaches he's learned from through the years. But he quickly adds it's not just what he learns from them.