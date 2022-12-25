With defense pitching second-half shutout, Packers beat Dolphins to boost playoff hopes

There were 2 minutes showing on the Hard Rock Stadium scoreboard in the first half Sunday afternoon, and the Green Bay Packers were in trouble. Big trouble. Like warm-up-the-bus, season’s over trouble.

Although every game that they’d needed to go their way around the NFL on Saturday had helped their playoff chances, none of it would have meant a thing without a win of their own.

The football gods help those who help themselves, you know.

But here they were, trailing the Miami Dolphins by 10 points, and after all the explosive plays they’d already given up to the Dolphins’ high-powered offense, giving up yet another touchdown just before halftime might’ve been the death knell of their 2022 campaign.

Instead, on second-and-2 at the Miami 49-yard line, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa handed off to running back Raheem Mostert, whom defensive tackle Jarran Reed met at the line of scrimmage. Reed got his big left meathook on the ball, yanked it from Mostert’s grasp and recovered the fumble.

”Man, we needed that,” cornerback Jaire Alexander said. “I didn’t even see the play, but when I saw (Reed) on it, I was just so excited. I was like, ‘Let’s go. We can win this thing. For sure.’”

And that’s exactly what they did in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The Dolphins would never score another point the rest of the day. The Packers offense would do just enough. And the NFL playoff picture would look stunningly encouraging in the wake of Green Bay’s 26-20 victory — the team’s third in a row.

“I can’t say enough about our defense. Obviously the first half was not up to our standard,” said Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, whose teams are now 15-0 in December during his tenure. “But in the second half, (we) definitely made a few adjustments and our guys really went out there and executed.

“I’m just super proud of our guys’ efforts today. And their ability to go out there and find a way to win.”

Because they did, the Packers (7-8) now have a clear path to a wild card berth into the NFC playoffs:

• Win their final two games, both at Lambeau Field: Against the NFC North division-champion Minnesota Vikings (12-3) next Sunday, and against the Detroit Lions (7-8) on Jan. 7 or 8; and ...

• Have either the Washington Commanders (7-7-1) lose one of their remaining two games (at home against the 6-9 Cleveland Browns and 11-4 Dallas Cowboys) or the New York Giants lose both of their remaining games (at home against the 4-9-1 Indianapolis Colts or on the road at the 13-2 Philadelphia Eagles).

“I’d like to be, you know, 10-5, 11-4,” confessed Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who completed 24 of 38 passes for 238 yards with one touchdown, one interception and two sacks (78.6 rating). “But considering where we were a few weeks ago, a lot of has happened in our favor.

“All the games that needed to go a certain way went a certain way. Now, there’s obviously much, much left. But again, we’ve played meaningful games in December, (and) we won all three of those. Now, we’re playing meaningful games in January, and we’ve got to win those.”

Yes, the Packers’ good fortune began on Saturday, when the Carolina Panthers beat the Lions, the Vikings beat the Giants, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Commanders.

After surrendering an 84-yard Jaylen Waddle touchdown and a 52-yard completion to Tyreek Hill to set up another first-half score, the Packers defense allowed just 105 second-half yards to the Dolphins (8-7).

Although Hill and Waddle finished with 246 combined receiving yards, only 66 came after halftime.

“Our defense just clamped down and played excellent football,” Rodgers said.

Tagovailoa did his part, too, though. On the way to its fourth straight loss, Miami’s second-half possessions ended in a missed field goal and three consecutive Tagovailoa interceptions — the first to Alexander, the second to inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell and the third to cornerback Rasul Douglas, who sealed the win with his INT with 1:29 to play.

“That’s how it is. You get one pick, more are going to come. Keep catching those and you keep getting them,” Douglas said, adding that a harsh halftime admonishment from normally reserved defensive backs coach Jerry Gray played a major role in the second-half turnaround. “I’m just glad we caught them.”

Said Alexander: “I don’t think we really changed much play-calling. We just knew, all right, this is how they’re attacking us, this is how they’re beating us with explosive plays. Then after that, it was over.”

That post-halftime shutout by the defense made up for the offense’s failings, which included only managing a Mason Crosby field goal after Keisean Nixon’s 93-yard first-quarter kickoff return; Rodgers overthrowing an open Christian Watson on what would have been a fourth-and-1, 37-yard second-quarter touchdown; Rodgers being intercepted on a downfield heave to Allen Lazard early in the fourth quarter; and the Packers settling for Crosby field goals again after Alexander and Campbell’s interceptions.

“I think a lot of times, when you kick a bunch of field goals, that’s usually just enough to get you beat,” LaFleur said. “(But) any time you have four takeaways in a game, you should win that game.

“Now, we have to go back and look at the tape to really detail it up and see how it really was, but I just thought it was a total, collective team effort. And we did just enough to get the win.”

Photos: Packers keep playoff hopes alive with win over Dolphins