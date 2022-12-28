With Dean Lowry done for the year, Packers rookie Devonte Wyatt knows opportunity is knocking

GREEN BAY — Devonte Wyatt was ready for the question on Wednesday and, more importantly, the Green Bay Packers rookie first-round pick says he is ready for the opportunity on Sunday.

With veteran defensive lineman Dean Lowry having suffered a calf injury during last Sunday’s win over the Miami Dolphins and placed on season-ending injured reserve, Wyatt is set to play a vital role on defense in the Packers’ final two games, starting with this Sunday’s matchup with the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field.

And, he says, he’s ready.

“Really ready,” Wyatt said with a smile. “It’s like, if you put a little food on my plate, I want more. I feel like I want more now. The more reps I get, with every game I get, I feel like I’ll do a lot better each game.”

While he hasn’t been the full-time player such as fellow first-round pick and ex-Georgia player Quay Walker, who has started 14 games at inside linebacker and registered a team-best 104 tackles while playing 83.1% of the defensive snaps this season, Wyatt’s playing time has gone up in recent weeks, culminating in a season-high 24 snaps against the Dolphins.

Even before Lowry’s injury during the first half in Miami, Wyatt had started flashing his talent and giving the coaches a reason to play him more.

Although he played only nine snaps against the Chicago Bears on Dec. 4 and the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 19, Wyatt made noteworthy plays: a crucial third-and-5 run stop on running back David Montgomery against the Bears, and back-to-back key plays against the Rams — tackling running back Cam Akers for no gain on first down, then sharing a sack with outside linebacker Justin Hollins on quarterback Baker Mayfield on second down.

“I think just the comfort with the calls and knowing what to do, he’s definitely grown,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Wednesday. “I just love the effort that you see from ‘95’ when he’s out there flying around. He definitely makes some splash plays.

“For him, it’s going to come down to — like it does for most players — just how consistent are you in terms of just doing your job? But I’m excited for him.”

Health watch

The good news on the injury front was left tackle David Bakhtiari took part in practice on a limited basis for the first time since undergoing an emergency appendectomy on Dec. 2.

Whether Bakhtiari is cleared for game action in time for Sunday remains to be seen, but quarterback Aaron Rodgers struck an optimistic chord.

“I know he was down there (at practice) doing some things,” said Rodgers, who didn’t practice himself because of a knee injury but said it would be “business as usual” and he would practice on both Thursday and Friday. “(It’d) be nice for him to be out there, but it’s just up to how he’s feeling, how his body responds to the week of practice. I think there’s a good chance that he could be out there.”

In addition, right tackle Yosh Nijman, who left the game in Miami with a shoulder injury, also was a limited participant in practice, giving the team hope its starting five up front could be back together for the first time since Nov. 27 at Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, two of the team’s biggest playmakers did not practice — wide receiver Christian Watson (hip) and returner Keisean Nixon (groin). Both players left last Sunday’s game with their injuries and their availability for the rest of the week is unclear.

Scoreboard watching

Keeping track of the other games that will affect their playoff fate won’t be as easy for the Packers as it was last weekend, when all the games they needed to go their way — and in fact did go their way — were played on Saturday before they beat the Dolphins on Sunday.

But while some of this week’s key games for the Packers will be noon starts — New York Giants-Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders-Cleveland Browns most notably — the Packers’ 3:25 p.m. start against the Vikings won’t afford them a lot of scoreboard-watching time.

“We may see (the scores) in the cafeteria when we come in on game day, but you’re getting yourself prepared for the game. You can’t worry about everything else,” veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb said. “Because at the end of the day, if we don’t win, if we don’t do our part, none of that other stuff matters.”

If the Browns beat the Commanders, the Packers will simply have to beat the Vikings on Sunday and the Detroit Lions next week to clinch a playoff berth.

“For a long time we’ve been in control of our destiny when it comes to making the playoffs. This year is a little bit different,” Rodgers said. “We have to pull for the Colts and the Browns this week … but we’ll focus on beating Minnesota and taking care of our business. Whatever else happens outside of that, obviously we’re hoping for good results for us that help us.

“It’d be great to go into the last game of the year controlling our destiny, and we know for that to happen, we need a Browns win and a Packers win.”