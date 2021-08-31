With David Bakhtiari set to start season on PUP list, here’s what it means for the Packers

As soon as the Packers moved on from veteran swing tackle Rick Wagner, a former University of Wisconsin lineman, in March, Stenavich started planning for Jenkins to fill the void left by Bakhtiari’s injury. Now, that Plan B will be the primary approach for at least the first six weeks of the season.

“I felt pretty comfortable about it, especially since last year he played a significant amount of tackle reps and at the time,” Stenavich said. “Once David was hurt and Rick was gone, we really didn’t have any other option for an established guy to go out there and play left tackle other than moving Billy over there. I felt pretty good about it.”

There has been some hope among the Packers’ staff that Bakhtiari might be able to play earlier than the PUP would allow, but that would have meant carrying him on the 53-man roster and making him a game-day inactive each week. Bakhtiari was not eligible for the short-term injured reserve list because his injury is a preexisting one from last season, which is why he had not yet passed his physical to begin practicing during training camp. Players cannot go from the PUP list to the roster to IR in one cycle for the same injury.

As a result, Bakhtiari will be in mentor mode for potentially half the season.