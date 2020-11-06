With COVID-19 encroaching on quarterbacks room, Matt LaFleur considers changes to Packers approach

“We were lucky to have Aaron Jones be able to come back and then the versatility of Tyler Ervin being able to step in and do multiple positions,” LaFleur said. “You saw basically with San Francisco what they went through with that receiver room.”

Asked if Barnes’ positive test made him wish Thursday’s game had simply been postponed, LaFleur replied, “That’s something I put zero thought into. That’s above my pay grade. If they tell us we're going to play, that’s exactly what we’re going to do and just do the best job we can.”

The Packers’ latest positive test came on the same day that the Wisconsin Department of Health and Human Services reported 6,141 new cases and 62 new deaths, bringing the state death toll to 2,256. In addition, the state’s average positivity rate hit a new high of 33% on Friday.

Speaking in a conference call with reporters earlier in the week, Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, had said the rising number of cases in all NFL cities had made it even more vital for teams to be vigilant to keep the virus out of their facilities and mitigate spread if a player or staff member does test positive.

“We want to be able to seal that individual off and make sure that we don’t allow the virus to be spread within the building,” Sills said. “As virus levels surge in the community, people are going to get more exposed outside the building and that’s where they get infected. The job of our protocols and our mission is to really identify that as quickly as we can and again keep it sealed off within the building.”