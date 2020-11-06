With COVID-19 encroaching on quarterbacks room, Matt LaFleur considers changes to Packers approach

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur wants all his guys to avoid COVID-19 — even though not all of them have succeeded.
But if there’s one player on his 6-2 team that the Green Bay Packers coach knows he needs to keep virus-free more than anyone else, it’s probably the guy who has reached the midpoint of the season having thrown for 2,253 yards with 24 touchdowns and a 117.5 passer rating: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
And with the novel coronavirus having encroached on the team’s quarterbacks room at Lambeau Field on Friday, with first-round draft pick Jordan Love having been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list along with inside linebacker Krys Barnes one day after the team’s 34-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers, LaFleur acknowledged that he and the Packers’ infectious control team (led by head athletic trainer Bryan “Flea” Engel and security chief Doug Collins) are contemplating an even stricter approach inside the team facility.
“Yeah, in particular the quarterback room, but really, everybody. Because if you get decimated like we almost felt it this week …,” LaFleur said, his voice trailing off. “We just can’t afford to lose a room.”
Or Rodgers, who completed 25 of 31 passes for 305 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions for a passer rating of 147.2 against the decimated 49ers.
The Packers are already under the NFL’s intensive protocols after rookie running back AJ Dillon received a positive COVID-19 test result on Monday morning, the day after playing 17 snaps in the Green Bay's 28-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. That ruled Dillon out for Thursday night’s game, and shortly after news of his positive test broke, the Packers lost two more players — running back Jamaal Williams and inside linebacker Kamal Martin — after they were deemed to be “high-risk close contacts” of Dillon’s.
Then came the news Friday that Barnes had received a positive test result after playing 23 of the defense’s 57 snaps before leaving the game with a calf injury. It’s unclear if Love, Barnes’ roommate and high school teammate, also tested positive or if he’s simply been classified as a high-risk close contact of Barnes. If the latter is the case, at least the Packers have apparently avoided having the virus in the quarterback room.
“That’s something that we have to make sure we avoid to the best of our ability,” LaFleur said of having an entire position group get infected. “So, spacing out is going to be a priority, masking up is going to be a priority.
“(That) has been a priority, both of those things. I feel like we’ve done a really good job with (staying safe), but just being really mindful where we’re putting people in every room, maybe do a few more things virtually.”
Curiously, four of the players on the reserve/COVID-19 list now — Dillon, Martin, Barnes and Love — are rookies.
LaFleur admitted that the team’s running back situation going into San Francisco served as a cautionary tale. Forced to put Williams and Dillon on the reserve/COVID-19 list and with No. 1 running back Aaron Jones having missed two straight games with a calf injury, the Packers were in danger of having just two running back options against the 49ers: Practice-squad call-up Dexter Williams and returner/receiver/back Tyler Ervin.
Fortunately for them, Jones was able to return from his calf injury and play 40 of the Packers’ 66 offensive snaps, finishing the game with 79 yards from scrimmage on 20 touches.
Asked in advance of the game if he was angry with Dillon for contracting the virus, Rodgers had said that he wasn’t.
“There’s an accountability that we’ve all kind of taken a solemn pledge to uphold, but there’s things that are out of our control,” Rodgers said. “I’m not sure of the circumstances around the positive test. We know based on games that have been canceled and moved, other teams have dealt with similar situations. I think we’re all just trying to be smart about it what we’re doing inside the facility.
“Outside the facility, there’s things you just can’t control. I mean, there’s guys who have their own decisions to make, there’s people with families, there’s a lot of interactions. There are outside factors. I don’t hold any animosity towards AJ at all. It just kind of is what it is at this point.”
Meanwhile, the 49ers had to play with a skeleton crew at receiver, after Kendrick Bourne had a positive test come back Wednesday and fellow wideouts Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel, who was already out with a hamstring injury, were considered high-risk close contacts, as was starting left tackle Trent Williams. Without Bourne, Aiyuk and Samuel, the 49ers had Trent Taylor, Richie James, River Cracraft and Kevin White at receiver, with Cracraft and White being called up from the practice squad.
“We were lucky to have Aaron Jones be able to come back and then the versatility of Tyler Ervin being able to step in and do multiple positions,” LaFleur said. “You saw basically with San Francisco what they went through with that receiver room.”
Asked if Barnes’ positive test made him wish Thursday’s game had simply been postponed, LaFleur replied, “That’s something I put zero thought into. That’s above my pay grade. If they tell us we're going to play, that’s exactly what we’re going to do and just do the best job we can.”
The Packers’ latest positive test came on the same day that the Wisconsin Department of Health and Human Services reported 6,141 new cases and 62 new deaths, bringing the state death toll to 2,256. In addition, the state’s average positivity rate hit a new high of 33% on Friday.
Speaking in a conference call with reporters earlier in the week, Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, had said the rising number of cases in all NFL cities had made it even more vital for teams to be vigilant to keep the virus out of their facilities and mitigate spread if a player or staff member does test positive.
“We want to be able to seal that individual off and make sure that we don’t allow the virus to be spread within the building,” Sills said. “As virus levels surge in the community, people are going to get more exposed outside the building and that’s where they get infected. The job of our protocols and our mission is to really identify that as quickly as we can and again keep it sealed off within the building.”
