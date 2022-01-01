With Corey Bojorquez activated from COVID-19 list, Packers likely avoid needing contingency plans at punter, holder

GREEN BAY — Corey Bojorquez is back, so the Green Bay Packers shouldn’t have to use an emergency holder on Mason Crosby’s placekicks against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night, or rely on a punter who hadn’t even been added to the payroll yet.
The Packers activated Bojorquez off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, meaning their punter and holder returned to the team without any lingering symptoms and should be cleared to play against the Vikings.
Bojorquez was one of several players who were removed from the list Saturday. Veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis, backup offensive lineman Ben Braden, inside linebacker/special teamer Oren Burks and tight end Tyler Davis were also activated to the 53-man roster, while inside linebacker Ty Summers, on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, was also cleared.
Safety Henry Black and outside linebacker Tipa Galeai were activated on Friday.
Those moves left wide receiver/returner Amari Rodgers and defensive lineman Kingsley Keke as the only two remaining active-roster players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Kicker JJ Molson, cornerback Jayson Stanley and linebacker Ray Wilborn remained on the practice-squad reserve/COVID-19.
With Rodgers still sidelined, the Packers elevated recently added wide receiver/returner David Moore from the practice squad for gameday and also elevated defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson as a COVID-19 replacement. Moore, who spent four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, can return kickoffs and punts and could get the call.
“He does have a skill set (for returns),” special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton said on Thursday. “When he’s ready to rock and roll, I’m sure he’ll get the green light.”
With Molson having contracted COVID-19, the Packers also signed kicker Elliott Fry to the practice squad and released linebacker Aaron Adeoye (uh-DAY-oh-yay) from it.
Fry, who entered the league as an undrafted free agent from South Carolina in 2019, has kicked in two NFL regular-season games — one for the Atlanta Falcons last season, and one for the Kansas City Chiefs this season. He is 4 of 5 on field goal attempts and 4 of 6 on extra points. He provides a safety net should Crosby nor Molson be available.
Bojorquez’s return, though, is crucial, as Drayton experimented with a number of players to serve as Crosby’s holder and the team worked out free-agent punter Johnny Townsend on Friday in case Bojorquez was still experiencing symptoms and could not return.
The Vikings, meanwhile, ruled out defensive tackle Michael Pierce with a non-COVID illness. Minnesota will be without their starting quarterback, Kirk Cousins, after Cousins tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.