With contributions from stars and lesser-known guys alike, Packers beat Rams 36-28

“This was an important one,” said Rodgers, who despite his well-publicized fractured left pinkie toe completed 28 of 45 passes for 307 yards with two touchdowns, no interceptions, one sack and a passer rating of 97.2. “After the loss (at Minnesota) last week, with Minnesota losing and us winning back to go 3.5 (games) up in the division now with five to play, obviously that puts that division squarely at the end of the tunnel. We’re moving closer to that.

“In the conference, obviously Tampa's going to be tough. Arizona's leading it right now at 9-2. The Rams have a great football team. So there's still a lot to be figured out in the conference. But I like where we're at. I like or football team. … We’ve got to win our division first, secure that home playoff game and then we have the tiebreaker over Arizona, so we're right on their heels right now.”

And they’ve done it all without the star-power in-season additions that the Rams did. In fact, the two recognizable names they had added — ex-Dallas Cowboys inside linebacker Jaylon Smith, and ex-Houston Texans pass-rusher Whitney Mercilus — weren’t helping them on Sunday, with the disappointing Smith having been jettisoned and Mercilus, whom the Packers could really use right about now, done for the year with a ruptured biceps.