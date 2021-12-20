With best record in the NFL, Packers eye No. 1 seed, valuable playoff bye

Both Bakhtiari, who is on the active roster, and Alexander, who is still on injured reserve but can be activated at any time now, took part in practices last week. Whether either of them will play against the Browns is unclear, but the Packers clearly would love to get them both back sometime before the playoffs begin. Or, at the very least, for the postseason, as the No. 1 seed would mean the Packers would only need to win two home games to punch their tickets to Los Angeles and a Super Bowl LVI berth.

The Packers are also hoping to get center Josh Myers (knee) and right tackle Billy Turner (knee) back at some point, but how soon is hard to say.

“The opportunity to get players back, I think is at the top of the list, with Dave’s status and Ja’s status and Z’s status kind of unknown at this point,” Rodgers said. “Having an extra week would be really great for my toe. That’d be fantastic to get another week (of healing).