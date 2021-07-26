With an altered contract in the works and a bit more control of his future, Aaron Rodgers set to report to training camp

GREEN BAY — It was May 15, 2020, and Aaron Rodgers was sitting in the parking lot of a Bed Bath & Beyond in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles, talking about his football future and how one draft-day decision had significantly altered how he envisioned it.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback was conducting a conference call with reporters a little more than a week after his boss, general manager Brian Gutekunst, had traded up in the first round of the NFL draft to take Utah State quarterback Jordan Love — a selection that, Rodgers knew, was a game-changer for his long-term standing with the team.

“As much as I feel confident in my abilities and what I can accomplish and what we can accomplish, there are some new factors that are out of my control,” Rodgers explained that afternoon. “And so, my sincere desire to start and finish with the same organization, just as it has with many other players over the years, may not be a reality at this point.

“And as much as I understand the organization’s future outlook and wanting to make sure they’re thinking about the team now and down the line — and I respect that — at the same time, I still believe in myself and have a strong desire to play into my 40s. And I’m just not sure how that all works together at this point.”