With Allen Lazard out and Davante Adams not yet 100%, Packers face wide receiver concerns

Still, it could be difficult for Rodgers, who has gotten off to one of the best starts of his career, if neither Adams nor Lazard can go against the Falcons.

“Like I've said many times to you guys at my locker, the trust is earned in practice. It's earned in those 1-on-1 reps. It's earned on the first-team reps. It's also earned (when I’m) watching the scout team, too,” Rodgers said. “Those reps are really important, the way you practice, the type of professional that you are, your aptitude and eagerness to grow and to learn, your aptitude with the signals, with the formations.

“I don't have some magic wand that I'm going to say, 'You're going to play because I trust you.' Obviously, as we've seen that doesn't work around here. But it's not just my trust you have to earn. It's the head coach, position coach, the guys in your room. And I think in general, that's the biggest hurdle for a lot of young players, is figuring out how to practice like a pro, how to be consistent in practice and make plays.”

Extra points

Tight end Josiah Deguara (ankle), linebacker Christian Kirksey (pectoral) and tight end Marcedes Lewis (veteran rest) did not practice. Kirksey left Sunday night’s game with what was initially termed a shoulder injury. Last year with the Cleveland Browns, Kirksey suffered a pectoral injury in Week 2, landed on IR and later underwent season-ending surgery. His injury this time is not thought to be season-ending. … Nose tackle Kenny Clark, who hasn’t played since Week 1 because of a groin injury, practiced on a limited basis and may be able to play against the Falcons. Asked if he would consider holding Adams or Clark out with the bye week looming, LaFleur replied, “Knowing that we have a bye is comforting because we are a little bit banged up right now, but it certainly has no bearing on this game.” … Outside linebackers Za’Darius Smith (ankle), Rashan Gary (ankle) and Randy Ramsey (groin) were also limited. … Cornerback Jaire Alexander (hand), left guard Elgton Jenkins (back/rib) and guard Billy Turner (knee) all practiced in full. … For the Falcons, safety Ricardo Allen (elbow), defensive end Dante Fowler (ankle), defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (hip), kicker Koo Younghoe (groin), defensive end Takk McKinley (groin), safety Keanu Neal (hamstring) and wide receiver Calvin Ridley (ankle) all did not practice. Longtime all-pro receiver Julio Jones (hamstring) practiced on a limited basis.