With Aaron Rodgers as good as gone from Green Bay, Bears might have best QB situation in NFC North

McGinn noted this week that a friend of Rodgers speculated there was a 98% chance the quarterback's time in Green Bay was done.

Best in show?

You can imagine the private fist pumps that are happening at Halas Hall and also at team headquarters in Detroit and Minnesota. The Packers have won the NFC North seven times in the last 10 seasons. Since becoming the Packers starter in 2008, Rodgers' 11 playoff victories are seven more than the Bears, Lions and Vikings combined in that span.

His exit from the division would warrant a standing ovation — out of respect and full-blown glee. And it also might leave the Bears with the most desirable quarterback situation in the NFC North.

Wait. Whaaaatt?!?!?

Ten days ago, such a statement would have been beyond preposterous, worthy of a straitjacket. But here we are in the first week of May 2021, and the Bears' future at the most important position in the sport might be brighter and more stable than any of their division rivals.

Would anyone really want this Packers melodrama, a bitter quarrel that seems headed for a divorce and the early launch of Love?