With a future so bright he’s got to wear shades, Aaron Jones shows he’s an upper-echelon NFL back

Not only did he have the longest run of his career (a 75-yard touchdown that broke open the game on the first play from scrimmage of the second half), he also posted single-game career highs in rushing yards (168) and total yards from scrimmage (236) while scoring three touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving). And yes, he wore his now-famous shades on the sideline constantly.

Then he showed up for his post-game Zoom call, put on his glasses, smiled and said, “I feel invisible in these.”

He certainly was to the Lions defense, as Jones’ 236 total yards were the third-most in a game in team history (behind only Billy Howton’s 257 yards on Oct. 21, 1956, and Don Hutson’s 237 yards on Nov. 21, 1943) and made him the first player in the team’s 102-year history to have two games of 225 or more yards in his career (he had 226 yards at Kansas City last Oct. 27). Plus, the 75-yard TD run was the longest by a Packers running back since Ahman Green’s 90-yarder on Oct. 24, 2004.

Behind Jones, the Packers’ 259 total rushing yards were their most since Dec. 28, 2003, when they ran for 262 yards in a win over the Denver Broncos.

“That’s pretty amazing,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said in awe. “He’s such a talented guy, does so many things for our offense. He’s such a game-breaker.”