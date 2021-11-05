With ‘a different look in his eye,’ Jordan Love prepares to replace Aaron Rodgers — and make his mom proud

GREEN BAY — Anna Love has been coming to every one of her son’s games as long as he can remember. Even when he literally had no chance of playing.
But when she comes to Arrowhead Stadium along with other family members on Sunday, she will proudly watch her boy, Jordan, quarterbacking the Green Bay Packers against the Kansas City Chiefs in his first NFL start.
“Whether I’m starting or not,” Love said after Friday’s practice, “she’s there.”
It’s a tradition that dates to his college days at Utah State and includes his first year there, when he was redshirting and was not even going to play.
“Trust me, it’s crazy,” Love said, the medical mask he was wearing at the podium unable to obscure the smile beneath it. “My mom, she’s very awesome. She’s been doing that since college. When I was redshirting as a freshman, knowing I’m not even suiting up to see the field, she was there.
“I’d tell her, ‘You know, I’m not playing, you don’t have to come out of your way to come to these games.’ And she’s like, ‘No, I’m going to be there. I want to see you.’ That’s been awesome. It’s nice to just know that she’s there.
“I try to look for her in the stands. It’s an awesome feeling. She’s great. She’s amazing. It just shows how much she loves me and cares about me to be there.”
Love spent the week preparing for his big moment against the backdrop of starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers having tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and No. 3 quarterback Kurt Benkert, a member of the team’s practice squad, having tested positive on Monday.
Love, who was wearing his mask during his Q&A session with reporters because he is in the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols having been a close contact of Rodgers, said Friday he is vaccinated. Had he not been vaccinated, he also would be missing Sunday’s game because unvaccinated close contacts are required to quarantine for five days. Wide receiver Allen Lazard missed last week’s win at Arizona after being deemed a close contact of wide receiver Davante Adams, and Lazard’s quarantine time overlapped with the team’s "Thursday Night Football" appearance.
“I am kind of in the protocol, so I’ve been wearing a mask all week, being a close contact. I usually don’t have to mask up because I’m vaccinated,” Love explained. “It was (a concern) at the beginning of the week, but I’ve been testing every day, had negative tests. So I’m confident that I’m good right now.”
How good Love will be after not seeing the field all of last season as a rookie (he was inactive for all 18 games, including playoffs), missing time during training camp and preseason with a shoulder injury (although he did play in two of the three exhibition games) and seeing only garbage-time action earlier this season (18 snaps against New Orleans and Detroit) remains to be seen. But coach Matt LaFleur thought Love handled himself well all week, despite potential distractions aplenty.
“I thought Jordan did a great job. He’s really locked in, and I think the guys around him have done an outstanding job,” LaFleur said. “They put the work in, we’re ready to go and we’ll give it our best shot against a great football team.”
To help Love’s chances, LaFleur, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and quarterbacks coach/passing-game coordinator Luke Getsy spent the week of practice working to tailor the game plan to fit Love’s strengths, a particularly challenging situation given the disparity in experience between Love and the 37-year-old Rodgers, who is in his 17th NFL season.
“You can tell he was starting to gear (up) to not just being a young guy, a young rookie learning, but trying to be more hands on and learn from experience and start getting into the meat and potatoes of this offense,” veteran wide receiver Davante Adams said. “(He’s) starting to really look like the first-rounder that we brought here.
“When you have an opportunity to be on the field, you definitely see a different look in his eye. I’ve been seeing that. He’s been communicating well this week, and I’m looking forward to seeing what he does.”
Just as Love and his mom are.
“It is a big deal, stepping in (for Rodgers). But I try and not put that extra pressure on myself by making it bigger than it needs to be,” Love said. “I’m a quarterback on this team as well. So I’ve just got to go out there and play my game, obviously not try to be anybody I’m not, but just go out there and do what I can do.