With ‘a different look in his eye,’ Jordan Love prepares to replace Aaron Rodgers — and make his mom proud

“I thought Jordan did a great job. He’s really locked in, and I think the guys around him have done an outstanding job,” LaFleur said. “They put the work in, we’re ready to go and we’ll give it our best shot against a great football team.”

To help Love’s chances, LaFleur, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and quarterbacks coach/passing-game coordinator Luke Getsy spent the week of practice working to tailor the game plan to fit Love’s strengths, a particularly challenging situation given the disparity in experience between Love and the 37-year-old Rodgers, who is in his 17th NFL season.

“You can tell he was starting to gear (up) to not just being a young guy, a young rookie learning, but trying to be more hands on and learn from experience and start getting into the meat and potatoes of this offense,” veteran wide receiver Davante Adams said. “(He’s) starting to really look like the first-rounder that we brought here.

“When you have an opportunity to be on the field, you definitely see a different look in his eye. I’ve been seeing that. He’s been communicating well this week, and I’m looking forward to seeing what he does.”

Just as Love and his mom are.