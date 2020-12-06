With 30-16 win over Eagles, Packers believe they have something ‘beautiful’ going

GREEN BAY — Davante Adams can feel a difference.
It’s not as if the Green Bay Packers star wide receiver hasn’t been on really good teams before. The 2014 team, in his rookie season, lost the NFC Championship Game in Seattle. The 2016 team, the year Adams began emerging as one of Aaron Rodgers’ up-and-coming offensive weapons, got blown out in the NFC title game in Seattle.
And then there was last year’s team, which went a surprising 13-3 in head coach Matt LaFleur’s first season before getting run out of the gym by San Francisco with a berth in Super Bowl LIV on the line.
But this 2020 Packers team, whose 30-16 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field improved them to 9-3 on the season and on the cusp of another NFC North division title, has Adams believing that something special is brewing. And, he said Sunday evening, it’s as if everyone else knows it, too.
“I think we’ve been having some of the best practices, some of the best walk-throughs or jog-throughs that we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Adams explained after catching 10 passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns — including the 400th of Rodgers’ illustrious career — to beat the largely overmatched Eagles (3-8-1). “It’s a little heightened awareness and attention to detail over the past few weeks.
“And it’s just beautiful to see, because you could easily just fall off and take your foot off the gas when you’re playing well and you have a good team. But just to see this team and come through and just finish it out … That’s what we talk about, finishing all the time. Obviously, that’s the goal, and we’ll see where this thing goes. But we’re playing good team football right now, so we’ve just got to keep that going.”
At 9-3, the Packers maintained their three-game NFC North lead with four games remaining. That victory, combined with the Seattle Seahawks’ 18-12 home loss to the New York Giants, moved the Packers into the No. 2 spot in the NFC’s playoff picture, one game behind the New Orleans Saints, who improved to 10-2 with a 21-16 win at Atlanta. The Packers do hold the head-to-head tie-breaker with the Saints by virtue of their 37-30 victory in New Orleans on Sept. 27.
“I think we're in a good position as a team,” said Rodgers, who has now had a 100 passer rating or better in 11 of the 12 games this season, having completed 25 of 34 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions (128.9 passer rating) against the Eagles. “The first goal is always (to win) the North, and we're up three with four to play, so we have the opportunity.
“I think if you look at the opponents we've had the last few weeks, the defenses especially, we've played some really good defenses. This was a really stout defense, lot of veteran guys on that side, lot of big, tough dudes on that side. It was a chippy game, but I like how we stuck to it.”
Just as they did against the Chicago Bears defense last week and the Indianapolis Colts defense two weeks ago, the Packers went right at a top-10 defense and produced. Although the offense got off to a rocky start — an Aaron Jones fumble on a pitch on their first snap, a rare sack of Rodgers on their second — and went three-and-out on its opening possession, things clicked in shortly thereafter.
Rodgers capped an 88-yard drive with a fourth-and-goal 1-yard touchdown to Adams early in the second quarter, then led an 82-yard TD drive on the ensuing possession that was really two big plays: A 36-yard catch-and-run by wide open 36-year-old tight end Marcedes Lewis, and a 25-yard touchdown to much-younger-but-just-as-open tight end Robert Tonyan for a 14-3 halftime lead.
“I won’t share what I was saying there. There’s a lot of stuff that gets said on a headset that I’m probably not real proud of after the fact,” LaFleur said, chuckling, when asked how he felt about the offense’s initial struggles. “It’s unfortunate that we started the game like that. There’s no doubt about it. But there is complete trust in our guys, that they’re going to battle, they’re going to be resilient. I mean, they don’t need to hear from me.
“You can’t be too high; you can’t be too low. Certainly, it’s a game of emotion, but you have to just stay the course and stay locked in, just want to focus on the next play. And I think those guys did a hell of a job of that.”
The Packers expanded their lead to 20-3 midway through the third quarter when Rodgers launched a 42-yard completion to Adams from his own end zone to kick off a 99-yard touchdown drive. No. 2 receiver Allen Lazard followed Adams’ spectacular catch with a 31-yarder of his own, leading to Adams’ 9-yard TD catch to make Rodgers just the seventh quarterback in NFL history to throw 400 touchdown passes. A 40-yard Mason Crosby field goal made it 23-3 with 11 minutes, 13 seconds left in the game, and that’s when the Eagles made things interesting.
After benching starting quarterback Carson Wentz in favor of rookie second-round pick Jalen Hurts in the third quarter, Eagles coach Doug Pederson watched as Hurts hit wide receiver Greg Ward for a 32-yard touchdown on fourth-and-18, and when the Packers went three-and-out on their next possession, Philadelphia pulled to within 23-16 when Jalen Reagor returned JK Scott’s punt 73 yards for a touchdown with 6:30 to go.
“You just can’t have that happen. We’ve just got to get better,” LaFleur said. “That can get you beat.”
It didn’t, though, because even though the offense went three-and-out on its next possession, the defense came through with a crucial second-down shared sack of Hurts by Preston Smith and Za’Darius Smith — one of seven sacks by Green Bay’s defense on the day — before a third-down incompletion forced a punt. Two plays later, Jones broke free for a 77-yard touchdown run — the longest of his career and his second 70-yard TD of the season after a 75-yarder against Detroit in Week 2 — and the Eagles’ comeback hopes were extinguished.
“It was too close. We talked about it the past couple weeks, playing four quarters and finishing. We can’t have a lapse,” Jones said. “We knew we had to get out there and finish. We gave them hope, but the most important part is we finished. We’ve just got to do that for four quarters and not let a team back in.”
