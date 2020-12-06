With 30-16 win over Eagles, Packers believe they have something ‘beautiful’ going

GREEN BAY — Davante Adams can feel a difference.

It’s not as if the Green Bay Packers star wide receiver hasn’t been on really good teams before. The 2014 team, in his rookie season, lost the NFC Championship Game in Seattle. The 2016 team, the year Adams began emerging as one of Aaron Rodgers’ up-and-coming offensive weapons, got blown out in the NFC title game in Seattle.

And then there was last year’s team, which went a surprising 13-3 in head coach Matt LaFleur’s first season before getting run out of the gym by San Francisco with a berth in Super Bowl LIV on the line.

But this 2020 Packers team, whose 30-16 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field improved them to 9-3 on the season and on the cusp of another NFC North division title, has Adams believing that something special is brewing. And, he said Sunday evening, it’s as if everyone else knows it, too.

“I think we’ve been having some of the best practices, some of the best walk-throughs or jog-throughs that we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Adams explained after catching 10 passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns — including the 400th of Rodgers’ illustrious career — to beat the largely overmatched Eagles (3-8-1). “It’s a little heightened awareness and attention to detail over the past few weeks.