With 10 players on the COVID-19 list, Packers brace for omicron’s challenges, consider additional measures

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur has officially reached the point where when his iPhone pings or vibrates to life — and he sees that it’s a message from athletic trainer Bryan “Flea” Engel — the Green Bay Packers coach braces for bad news on the COVID-19 front.
“Every time I get a text ‘Flea,’ I’m always kind of holding my breath now like, ‘All right who’s next?’” LaFleur said Monday afternoon as the Packers transitioned from their 24-22 Christmas Day victory over the Cleveland Browns and into this Sunday night’s matchup with the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field. “That’s why we’ve got to make sure that guys are trying to take every precaution that we can to make sure we stay healthy, safe and are available.”
The messages LaFleur received from Engel included news that five players — offensive lineman Ben Braden, outside linebacker Tipa Galeai, wide receiver/returner Amari Rodgers, inside linebacker Ty Summers and defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh — were being added to the team’s various reserve/COVID-19 lists. Those five join wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, cornerback Kevin King, cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles, outside linebacker La'Darius Hamilton, and outside linebacker Chauncey Rivers, who were added last week.
Of those, only Valdes-Scantling, who landed on the reserve list last Tuesday, is a starter. Assuming he is asymptomatic in time for Sunday night’s game, he could be back to face the Vikings.
Braden played three of the offense’s 59 snaps when left tackle Yosh Nijman left the game briefly in the fourth quarter on Saturday before returning, while Galeai played 16 of the defense’s 68 snaps as a backup behind starting outside linebackers Preston Smith and Rashan Gary. Rodgers, the Packers’ primary punt and kickoff returner, didn’t play on offense but returned two kickoffs and a punt.
King and Jean-Charles were placed on the COVID-19 reserve list mere hours before Saturday’s victory, making their availability for Sunday night murky. Summers and Rivers are on injured reserve, while Hamilton and McIntosh are members of the practice squad.
According to an agreed-upon NFL-NFLPA policy, teams cannot comment on players’ medical status other than referring to roster status. Being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list is for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or is unvaccinated and deemed to be a close contact of an infected person.
If other NFL teams’ experiences of late are any indication, the Packers will likely lose more players to positive tests in the coming days, though LaFleur said the team is looking into a variety of additional mitigation strategies to prevent a bigger outbreak, including making all their meetings virtual.
“We’re definitely going to look at how we can do that around here, just making sure that we mask up as a team when we’re inside and then try to keep people as spread out as possible,” LaFleur said. “We’re even contemplating, potentially, if we get more (positive tests), maybe going to virtual meetings and then just showing up when we want to get together to go out on the field.
“We’ll look at everything. Because we do know this: That the availability thing is real. When you have your players available, I think we’re a pretty darned good football team. We need to try to keep as many people available as possible.”
Some of the Packers’ highest-profile players have already contracted the virus and recovered, including All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, who missed the Oct. 28 game at Arizona; quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who missed the Nov. 7 game at Kansas City; and defensive tackle Kenny Clark, who missed the Dec. 19 game at Baltimore and returned on Saturday.
Without Braden, the Packers may need to add more offensive line help in advance of Sunday night’s game, and Amari Rodgers’ absence, even with his inconsistent results as a returner, could force general manager Brian Gutekunst to explore other options on returns. King and Jean-Charles being sidelined also creates a depth issue at cornerback.
“We’re going to bring in some guys and have some workouts. And for the areas of concern, we will bring in some guys,” LaFleur said. “I don’t think you’re ever truly OK unless you have everybody available. That’s when you feel good. This thing, you never know."
At 12-3 with two regular-season games to play, the Packers have the inside track on the NFC’s No. 1 seed and the lone conference playoff bye that comes with it, though the Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers all sit at 11-4 and are still in the chase.
“We're obviously playing for a lot. We’ve still got a chance to be the (No.) 1 seed, so that's the focus,” Aaron Rodgers said. “Nothing's easy at this point of the season.”
Including keeping players off the COVID-19 list, though a change made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention late Monday afternoon could impact how quickly NFL players come back after positive tests. The CDC announced it is shortening the recommended isolation period for people who test positive for COVID-19 from 10 days to five days.
How that affects the NFL, which saw 96 players added to reserve/COVID-19 lists league-wide on Monday, remains to be seen. But for his part, LaFleur is trying not to let the frustration of something he cannot control overtake him.
“I think we all get frustrated at times, but I’m not one to slam a whole bunch of things,” LaFleur said. “I’m not pounding on my desk or anything like that. It’s just one of those things. It’s no different than how you look at injuries. Yeah, they’re unfortunate. Yeah, it can be frustrating. But it is what it is. You’ve got to try to find a way to move on and navigate around it, (and) really put your time, energy and effort into the things that you can control.”