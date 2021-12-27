With 10 players on the COVID-19 list, Packers brace for omicron’s challenges, consider additional measures

If other NFL teams’ experiences of late are any indication, the Packers will likely lose more players to positive tests in the coming days, though LaFleur said the team is looking into a variety of additional mitigation strategies to prevent a bigger outbreak, including making all their meetings virtual.

“We’re definitely going to look at how we can do that around here, just making sure that we mask up as a team when we’re inside and then try to keep people as spread out as possible,” LaFleur said. “We’re even contemplating, potentially, if we get more (positive tests), maybe going to virtual meetings and then just showing up when we want to get together to go out on the field.

“We’ll look at everything. Because we do know this: That the availability thing is real. When you have your players available, I think we’re a pretty darned good football team. We need to try to keep as many people available as possible.”

Some of the Packers’ highest-profile players have already contracted the virus and recovered, including All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, who missed the Oct. 28 game at Arizona; quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who missed the Nov. 7 game at Kansas City; and defensive tackle Kenny Clark, who missed the Dec. 19 game at Baltimore and returned on Saturday.