Wisconsin icon J.J. Watt weds soccer player Kealia Ohai in the Bahamas

J.J. Watt, one of the most beloved athletes in Wisconsin sports history, tied the knot this weekend, marrying his longtime girlfriend in a ceremony in the Bahamas.

Best day of my life. Without question. ❤️💙 (photo credit: @corbingurkin @foxanddarlingphoto @thezeetee)

Watt, who played defensive end for the Badgers for two seasons, married professional soccer player Kealia Ohai on Saturday. The two have been together for about two years.

On his Instagram account, Watt posted a picture of the two and wrote, "Best day of my life. Without question."

Ohai, 28, plays for the Chicago Red Stars; she previously starred for the Houston Dash. She is a native of Utah, and played collegiately at North Carolina. 

Watt, a Waukesha native who plays for the Houston Texans and is a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year award winner, will be 31 in March. He hosted "Saturday Night Live" on Feb. 2, the night before the Super Bowl.

While he is known mostly for his prowess as a football player, Watt has made a mark with his charitable work as well. His foundation, the Justin J. Watt Foundation, is a charity organization that provides after-school opportunities for children. He also spearheaded a drive to raise more than $30 million to help victims of Hurricane Harvey in Houston among his other charitable works.

He was the commencement speaker at the UW-Madison last spring, and has served as a spokesman for Madison-based American Family Insurance.

Watt has two brothers, Derek and TJ, who also played for the Badgers and now play in the NFL, Derek with the Los Angeles Chargers and TJ with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

