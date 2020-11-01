Winds of change: Packers offense stifled as Vikings ride Dalvin Cook's career day to victory

The Vikings (2-5) snapped Green Bay’s eight-game divisional winning streak as the Packers (5-2) lost an NFC North game for the first time since coach Matt LaFleur arrived last season. The Packers also lost at home for the first time since falling 34-27 to the Eagles on Sept. 26, 2019.

The Packers had won eight straight at home, including a playoff victory over the Seattle Seahawks last season.

This game kicked off amid 23 mph winds with the forecast calling for occasional gusts of over 40 mph. The breezy conditions kept either team from throwing downfield often.

Rather than hindering the offense, the weather allowed both teams to go on successful time-consuming drives featuring plenty of handoffs and high-percentage passes.

Each team got the ball just twice in the first 29 minutes of the game, and all four of those possessions resulted in touchdowns. When Cook wasn’t scoring for Minnesota, Adams was reaching the end zone for Green Bay on a 5-yard reception and a 1-yard catch.

Minnesota took command after halftime.

Cook kept it going by racing 37 yards on the first play of the second half. He capped that drive with a 1-yard run that gave Minnesota its first lead at 21-14 with 10 minutes left in the third quarter.