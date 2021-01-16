Win or go home: Follow live coverage as Green Bay Packers host Los Angeles Rams in playoff showdown

Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Get the latest analysis, injury reports and highlights as the top-seeded Green Bay Packers host the sixth-seeded Los Angeles Rams in an NFC divisional playoff battle Saturday afternoon at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Tags
- Pro-football
- Green Bay Packers
- Los Angeles Rams
- Nfc Divisional Playoffs
- Nfl
- Lambeau Field
- Matt Lafleur
- Sean Mcvay
- Aaron Rodgers
- Jared Goff
- Davante Adams
- Aaron Jones
- Jamaal Williams
- Robert Tonyan
- Allen Lazard
- Marquez Valdes-scantling
- Za'darius Smith
- Preston Smith
- Adrian Amos
- Los Angeles
- Playoff
- American Football
- Sport
- Green Bay
- Battle
- Report
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Chris Doyle | Wisconsin State Journal
Online Sports Editor
Sports Web Editor, Social Media Coordinator, and Video/Podcast Producer for the Wisconsin State Journal.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today