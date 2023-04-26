GREEN BAY — Outside of a draft class that made a strong, positive first impression, there may not have been a more vital addition to the Green Bay Packers last season than Rich Bisaccia.

The longtime NFL special teams coordinator and ex-Las Vegas Raiders interim coach injected more than just a renewed commitment, attitude and pride into what had long been a neglected part of the game. He also had, at least to some degree, influence over some of the personnel decisions that helped him overhaul the culture on special teams.

And so far this offseason, the team’s free-agent moves have been almost exclusively special teams-related, with general manager Brian Gutekunst bringing back first-team All-Pro kick returner Keisean Nixon and core players Dallin Leavitt, Rudy Ford, Eric Wilson and Corey Ballentine, plus adding ex-San Francisco 49ers safety Tarvarius Moore and long-snapper Matt Orzech as the team’s only outside free agents.

“I think Rich has had such a big impact, obviously, (with) how we address the special teams,” said Packers coach Matt LaFleur, who promoted Bisaccia to assistant head coach earlier this offseason. “How we address that, just the resources we put toward that.

“But also, I think it was a change of mentality, and I think you could see that. It was pretty reflective, I think, in our play.”

Indeed, it was. In longtime NFL columnist Rick Gosselin’s 42nd annual special-teams rankings, the Packers finished 22nd in the 32-team league in 2022, a 10-spot improvement over the mess that LaFleur presided over with Maurice Drayton coordinating the 2021 group.

“Certainly, Rich has had a big impact,” LaFleur said. “Just watching how he coaches, has had an impact on me. How he leads, the messages he gives to those guys. There's a lot to learn from Rich Bisaccia."

Not long ago, LaFleur was saying similar things about veteran kicker Mason Crosby, the team’s all-time leading scorer who, at age 38, had a bounce-back season after dealing with long-snapper and holder issues throughout the 2021 season.

But with Crosby still unsigned, it’s possible that the Packers will go with a younger, cheaper option at kicker. At the moment, the only one on the roster is rookie Parker White, as the team didn’t bring back Ramiz Ahmed, whom it carried on the practice squad most of last season as a backup.

Crosby was 25 of 29 on field-goal attempts last season, with three of his four misses coming from 50 yards or more. If the Packers have concerns about Crosby’s leg strength, Gutekunst said the exact opposite immediately following the season, blaming any of Crosby’s power struggles on the knee surgery he underwent right before training camp.

“I don’t know if he was ever really able to completely catch up (physically) because of what we were asking him to do. He had to go out there and kick for us right away. So, I think it’s a credit to him,” Gutekunst said on Jan. 13. “To be able to kick in Lambeau Field in clutch situations, I mean, any new kicker, that’s going to be tough for those guys. That takes time — and Mason has that experience. I think you’ll see a stronger leg and a different power in his leg on kickoffs this coming year just because he won’t be coming off that surgery.”

Asked earlier this offseason if he’d be able to bring Crosby back, Gutekunst replied, “We’ll see, right? That’s kind of to be determined. We’ll never close the door. We’ll kind of see where that goes. … He had a good year this past year. Again, we’re limited a little bit financially. But we’d never say never.”

Packers depth chart

No. Name Pos. Height Weight Age Exp. College N/A Parker White K 6-foot-4 207 pounds 24 R South Carolina 16 Pat O'Donnell P 6-4 220 32 10 Miami 56 Jack Coco LS 6-2 248 24 2 Georgia Tech N/A Matt Orzech LS 6-3 245 28 4 Azusa Pacific

Best in class

Jake Moody, K, Michigan

Only 17 kickers have been taken in the past 10 NFL drafts, but Moody, who won the Lou Groza Award in 2021 as college football’s best kicker, believes he should be the next one picked.

“I know what I’m capable of, and I feel like I’m worth a draft pick,” Moody said at the NFL scouting combine last month. “It’s hard to come by a kicker that is worth getting drafted, but I think that I possess all the tools needed for that. And if it were up to me, I would draft myself.”

Moody finished his Michigan career having made 69 of 84 field-goal attempts (82.1%) and was 148 for 148 on extra points. He holds the Wolverines’ school records for points scored (355), too.

“I feel like some guys just kind of have that like ‘it’ factor when it comes to the mental game and some guys don’t, and I think that’s what makes a difference in the NFL,” Moody said.

“There’s more than 32 guys in the world that can kick a ball as far as I can, make as many field goals as I can. … (But) who’s going to be able to perform on a Sunday in the Super Bowl or huge games when the game’s on the line? I think that that’s what kind of makes the difference, and I feel like I have that.”

Best of the rest

Chad Ryland, K, Maryland; Bryce Baringer, P, Michigan State; Adam Korsak, P, Rutgers; Anders Carlson, K, Auburn; Brad Robbins, P, Michigan; Alex Ward, LS, Central Florida.

Pick to click

Andy Vujnovich, P, Wisconsin

The Columbus native isn’t expected to be drafted, but should definitely get some free-agent looks after the draft. At 6-3 and 233 pounds, he’s bigger and more athletic than your average punter, and while it may not happen for him right away — as is the case with many a specialist — he’s ready to battle for a chance.

“There’s only 32 (punting) jobs in the world, so you have to fight for every chance you get,” Vujnovich said after UW’s pro day in March. “I’m just waiting for some invites just to get my name out there and compete again.

“It comes down to, can you punt? Because it doesn’t matter how much you can jump or bench. They don’t care about that. You don’t go on the field to bench press. You go out there to punt.”

Vujnovich, who started out at Division III Dubuque in 2018, transferred to UW and punted for three years. His best season statistically was in 2021, when he averaged 46.4 gross yards on 49 punts; last year, his average dipped to 43.9 on a career-high 63 punts.

“My main goal when I first came here was just to have fun. I just wanted to play football, and I got the dream job of playing for Wisconsin,” Vujnovich said. “Over the years, the dream changed, and I was like, ‘OK, maybe there’s more to this.’ So I just kept working — as I always was — but I changed my outlook and just kind of focused more on how to get (to the NFL).”

History lesson

Other than Crosby, who was a sixth-round pick in 2007 out of Colorado, the Packers’ history with drafting specialists is ... well, terrible.

In his first draft in charge in 2018, Gutekunst used not one but two picks on specialists: A fifth-rounder on punter JK Scott, and a seventh-rounder on long-snapper Hunter Bradley. Scott held the job for three seasons, was cut at the end of training camp in 2021 and now punts for the Los Angeles Chargers. Bradley lost his spot a few months later in November 2021, and Crosby’s accuracy suffered amid the shuffling of the snap-hold-kick operation.

Including Scott, the Packers have drafted 12 punters since 1979, when they actually drafted two of them: Utah’s Rick Partridge in the eighth round and South Dakota’s Bill Moats in the 12th round. (Neither made the team.) In 1981, they used a third-round pick on Michigan State’s Ray Stachowicz, who lasted only two seasons.

The worst specialist pick, though, was by coach/GM Mike Sherman, who traded up in the 2004 draft to take Ohio State’s B.J. Sander in the third round. Sander was so overwhelmed as a rookie that the Packers carried him and veteran Bryan Barker (who did the actual punting) on the roster all season. Sander then punted in 2005 and never played in the NFL again.

Even the great Ron Wolf, a Pro Football Hall of Fame GM, squandered a third-round pick in 1997 on Penn State kicker Brett Conway — a mistake that didn’t cost him because he also claimed undrafted rookie free agent Ryan Longwell on waivers from San Francisco. Longwell, of course, went on to become the franchise’s all-time leading scorer before being surpassed by Crosby.