GREEN BAY — Even if you’ve been living under a rock — or were off on a darkness retreat in the forests of southern Oregon, if you prefer — you’re aware of the tectonic shift that the Green Bay Packers are making at the quarterback position entering the 2023 season.

Four-time NFL MVP and future Pro Football Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers is on his way out and en route to the New York Jets — though the much-discussed trade to send him to Gotham has not yet been agreed upon.

And in Rodgers’ stead will be 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love, with 157 career regular-season snaps and one career start under his belt after three seasons as Rodgers’ understudy.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur emphasized earlier this week the Packers and their fans should “temper our expectations” for the 24-year-old Love, given the cleats he’s stepping into and the challenges of being a first-time starter.

With the Rodgers-to-the-Jets trade still not completed, the Packers have three quarterbacks on their roster — the 39-year-old Rodgers, Love and practice-squad quarterback Danny Etling, who entered the league as a seventh-round pick in 2018 with the New England Patriots and has yet to play a regular-season snap in the NFL.

And while Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst indicated he has liked what he’s seen from Etling during his two stints with the team in 2021 and 2022, the GM made it clear the Packers are in the market for a veteran backup to not only provide insurance behind Love but also give him the experienced counsel he may need.

“I think it would be nice to have someone who has some experience,” Gutekunst said during a Q&A session with Wisconsin-based reporters during the annual NFL Meetings at the Arizona Biltmore resort in Phoenix earlier this week.

“We have a lot of respect for Danny and what he's done and would be very comfortable with him in the (No.) 2 spot, but I think we'll look at a lot of different options.”

The problem at this point is the pickings are slim on the open market, as potential backups with starting experience are in short supply.

Among the veterans who’ve found new homes already in free agency are Taylor Heinicke (from Washington to Atlanta), Andy Dalton (New Orleans to Carolina), Jarrett Stidham (Las Vegas to Denver), Mike White (the Jets to Miami), Case Keenum (Buffalo to Houston) and Marcus Mariota (Atlanta to Philadelphia).

Mariota, a former Heisman Trophy winner at Oregon and the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, played for LaFleur with the Tennessee Titans in 2018, when LaFleur was the offensive coordinator. He might have been a good fit to back up Love but signed with the Eagles on March 20.

Other veterans already off the market are Sam Darnold (Carolina to San Francisco), Gardner Minshew (Philadelphia to Indianapolis) and Drew Lock, who re-upped with the Seattle Seahawks on a one-year deal to back up Geno Smith.

Gutekunst liked Lock in the 2019 NFL Draft and might’ve taken him in the second round at No. 44 overall had the Broncos not taken Lock two picks earlier. The Packers then took Pro Bowl guard Elgton Jenkins out of Mississippi State with their pick.

Veterans still available include the well-traveled Carson Wentz, who will be on his fourth team in four years; 2016 NFL MVP Matt Ryan, who may be nearing retirement; former Super Bowl winner Joe Flacco, most recently of the Jets; and a cast of career-long backups such as Blaine Gabbert, Chase Daniel, Brian Hoyer, Josh Johnson, Nathan Peterman and Jeff Driskel.

One other intriguing name to consider is Tim Boyle, who spent three seasons in Green Bay (2018 through 2020) and served as Rodgers’ primary backup in 2019 and 2020. Boyle played in LaFleur’s offense for those two seasons.

Boyle served as the No. 2 quarterback behind Rodgers in 2020 ahead of Love, then departed in free agency following that season. He played in five games with three starts for the Detroit Lions in 2021, then was cut at the end of training camp by the Lions last summer.

Boyle spent last season on the Lions practice squad and on the Chicago Bears’ active roster and saw action in one game for the Bears, completing 2 of 8 passes for 33 yards.

If the Packers don’t like their options on the veteran market, they could also take a page out of the late Ted Thompson’s playbook and use some of their 10 draft picks on the position.

When Rodgers was elevated to the starting job in 2008, Thompson used a second-round pick (Louisville’s Brian Brohm) and a seventh-round pick (LSU’s Matt Flynn) on the quarterback position.

While Brohm was a keen disappointment after some draftniks projected him to beat our Rodgers for the starting gig, Flynn won the backup job over Brohm in 2008 and wound up playing parts of six seasons in Green Bay over two stints.

Flynn helped keep the team’s 2013 season alive while Rodgers recovered from a broken collarbone, and he also authored one of the greatest games any quarterback has had at Lambeau Field — the 2011 regular-season finale in which he completed 31 of 44 passes for 480 yards and six touchdowns (136.4 rating) in a win over the Lions.

“I think you can go a couple different ways with it, to be honest,” LaFleur said during Tuesday’s NFC coaches breakfast when the subject of backup QBs came up. “You can try to get a veteran in here that’s done it and can help, because I think it’s always important, obviously, the relationships in that room.

“I think it’s important for a quarterback to have another quarterback and player to lean on in some of those times, especially when you’re going through a little adversity. I think you can go that route.

“(Or), if you fall in love with somebody in the draft, you can draft a young guy. There’s a lot of different ways to do it. I’ve been a part of a lot of different quarterback rooms. So, I just think you’ve got to try to figure it out and get the best guy available.”