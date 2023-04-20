GREEN BAY — No position on the Green Bay Packers roster has undergone anything close to the amount of turnover that’s happened at wide receiver over the past 13 months.

Which might explain why, even after selecting three wide receivers — North Dakota State’s Christian Watson in the second round, Nevada’s Romeo Doubs in the fourth round and Nebraska’s Samori Touré in the seventh round — last year, the Packers are again in the market for more help at the position as next week’s 2023 NFL Draft approaches.

The overhaul began, of course, last offseason, when general manager Brian Gutekunst traded franchise-tagged wide receiver Davante Adams, a player Gutekunst himself identified as a future Pro Football Hall of Famer, to the Las Vegas Raiders for first- and second-round draft picks.

Adams had set or tied every meaningful Packers single-season receiving record over the previous two seasons. After catching 115 passes for 1,374 yards and a franchise record-tying 18 touchdowns in 2020, Adams then set the club records for receptions (123) and receiving yards (1,553) with 11 touchdowns in 2021.

All Adams did in Vegas was earn his third straight first-team All-Pro selection, catching 100 passes for 1,516 yards and an NFL-best 14 touchdowns for a 6-11 Raiders outfit.

But Adams wasn’t the only one to depart.

Equanimeous St. Brown joined the Chicago Bears in free agency (21 catches for 323 yards and one TD) on the day of the Adams trade, and when the Packers tried to keep deep-threat Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the days following Adams’ departure, Valdes-Scantling opted instead to join the Kansas City Chiefs on a much better offer (three years, $30 million, $15 million guaranteed) than he got from the Packers.

Valdes-Scantling caught 42 passes for 687 yards and two TDs in regular-season play, then had a monster game in the AFC Championship Game, catching six passes for 116 yards and a touchdown to help the Chiefs reach Super Bowl LVII. Kansas City then beat the Philadelphia Eagles for their second NFL title in four years.

The departures have continued this offseason, as last year’s nominal No. 1 wide receiver, Allen Lazard, left for a four-year, $44 million deal with the New York Jets where he expects to be reunited with soon-to-be ex-Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

While Lazard might not have been the prototypical No. 1 receiver, he did lead the team in receptions (60) and receiving yards (788) and was second on the team in touchdown catches (six) last year. And everything else he did made him a favorite of coaches and Rodgers.

Veteran slot receiver — and Rodgers’ BFF — Randall Cobb is also unlikely to return, although he reportedly does plan to play a 13th NFL season and seems likely to wind up in New York with his friend.

As a result, the Packers have just five — FIVE! — receivers on the roster at the moment. For context, they had eight on the roster heading into the draft last year, and nine heading into the 2021 draft. And incredibly, none of the five wideouts currently on the roster were with the team heading into last year’s draft.

That, in part, is because Gutekunst decided against investing high draft picks in the position during the 2020 and 2021 drafts, when the wide receiver classes were considered among the best in league history.

A year later, Gutekunst took cornerback Eric Stokes at No. 29 in the first round, after wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle, DeVonta Smith, Kadarius Toney and Rashod Bateman came off the board before the Packers went on the clock. And the wide receiver he did take — Clemson’s Amari Rodgers in the third round — was cut last November after catching just eight passes for 95 yards in 26 games in a Packers uniform.

Then, last year, an early run on receivers meant the six top wideouts were off the board before Gutekunst took Georgia inside linebacker Quay Walker at No. 22. After the first round ended, Gutekunst said he mulled trading up but decided against it.

Instead, he traded up in the second round and took Watson at No. 34, then snagged Doubs at No. 132 and Touré at No. 258. All three showed varying degrees of promise last season, with Watson putting together a boffo four-game stretch late in the year (15 catches on 27 targets for 313 yards and all seven of his touchdowns on the season) and Doubs turning heads early in the year (30 receptions for 296 yards and three TDs in eight games before an ankle injury at Detroit on Nov. 6).

“It was definitely an experience,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said of the youth movement at receiver. “There were some highs and lows with both (Watson and Doubs) during the season.

“Obviously, you could see the explosive playmaker (Watson) is and what he’s capable of doing. I’m just excited to watch him grow. … ‘Rome’ started off great, and he got injured, and I don’t know if he ever got back to what we had seen early in the year. But I expect to see that when he comes back.

“I think he’s got a unique skill set. I want to temper this comparison here, but he’s got some Davante Adams-type movement skills in him. Now he’s got to learn when to use and how to harness that. But he’s got that twitch you’re looking for.

“I’m excited about both of those guys, just as a one-two combo. We’re going to have to add to that room, and some of these other guys are going to have to step up.”

For his part, Gutekunst didn’t commit to taking more receivers among his 10 scheduled picks, suggesting he’d like to add veterans to the mix to balance out the room.

“All those guys are going into their second year. I’d love to have a veteran presence,” Gutekunst said. “It’s just another guy in the room that those guys can bounce things off of and bring to the table. Whether that will happen or not, we’ll see. As excited as I am about those young guys, having a guy with the experience, that has seen things, that can continue to help move those guys along, I think that’s important.”

Packers depth chart

No. Name Height Weight Age Exp. College 9 Christian Watson 6-foot-4 208 pounds 23 2 North Dakota State 87 Romeo Doubs 6-2 204 23 2 Nevada 83 Samori Toure 6-1 191 25 2 Nebraska 80 Bo Melton 5-11 189 23 1 Rutgers 82 Jeff Cotton 6-2 206 26 1 Idaho

Best in class

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

A year ago, Smith-Njigba’s teammate with the Buckeyes, Garrett Wilson, went 10th to the New York Jets and wound up being the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year with 83 receptions for 1,103 yards and four TDs.

Smith-Njigba might not be as good as Wilson, but there’d be a more spirited debate about it had he not missed nearly all of the 2022 Ohio State season. After a breakout sophomore season opposite Wilson in 2021 (95 receptions, 1,606 yards, nine TDs), Smith-Njigba played only 60 snaps last season, missing 10 games with a left hamstring injury before declaring for the draft.

While he may not have elite speed or size, he is incredibly polished as a route runner, and he would surely be tempting to the Packers if he’s still on the board at No. 15.

“Very frustrating last year. Never really had an injury that set me out for games or even practices or stuff like that,” Smith-Njigba said. “But I feel like I'm going to come out a better person, better man, better player. So I'm definitely thankful. Just looking at it as a positive. And, I think it will be beneficial for me at the end of the day.”

Best of the rest

Jordan Addison, Southern Cal; Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee; Zay Flowers, Boston College; Quentin Johnston, Texas Christian; Josh Downs, North Carolina.

Pick to click

Rashee Rice, Southern Methodist

Rice went to Indianapolis for the annual NFL scouting combine in February needing to answer one persistent question: Was he fast enough?

Although the Mustangs’ go-to wideout had been productive in his final season in Dallas, catching 96 passes for 1,355 yards and 10 touchdowns, there was doubt whether the 6-0 5/8, 204-pound Rice had the requisite speed.

After he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.51 seconds and had a 41-inch vertical, then ran well again at his on-campus pro day on March 22, the question had been answered.

"All the questions changed after the combine just because they saw me run a good 40-yard dash," Rice said following his pro day. "There were a lot of questions about my speed. Honestly, a lot of teams got me at low 4.4s. ... After the speed, now they have to find something else to critique. That next question is me being able to run a consistent, open route tree.”

The Packers were clearly interested enough to utilize one of their allotted 30 pre-draft visits to Lambeau Field on Rice, who is projected to go in the third round.

“It's all up in the air for me," Rice said of the mock drafts he’s seen. “I think I can do anything any receiver can do on the outside or inside. I'm a playmaker.”

History lesson

In case you haven’t heard, Green Bay hasn’t picked a wide receiver in the first round in over two decades. The last one? Florida State’s Javon Walker in 2002, selected by then-coach/GM Mike Sherman.

One thing that has been consistent over those years has been that even the wideouts who developed into Pro Bowl or All-Pro pass-catchers were limited in their production as rookies.

Watson (41 catches, 611 yards, seven TDs) and Doubs (42 catches, 425 yards, three TDs) had more opportunities than most because the receiver depth chart was thin on experience and Adams’ departure meant no clear-cut No. 1 on the roster. (Touré, in 112 offensive snaps, had five catches for 82 yards and a touchdown.)

Starting with the Walker selection in 2002, the Packers have selected a wide receiver in the third round or higher 10 times. Here they are, in order of most catches to fewest:

• James Jones (third round, 2007): 47 receptions, 676 yards, two TDs.

• Greg Jennings (second round, 2006): 45 receptions, 632 yards, three TDs.

• Watson (second round, 2022): 41 receptions, 611 yards, seven TDs.

• Adams (second round, 2014): 38 receptions, 446 yards, three TDs.

• Jordy Nelson (second round, 2008): 33 receptions, 366 yards, two TDs.

• Cobb (second round, 2011): 25 receptions, 375 yards, one TD.

• Walker (first round, 2002): 23 receptions, 319 yards, one TD.

• Ty Montgomery (third round, 2015): 15 receptions, 136 yards, two TDs.

• Terrence Murphy (second round, 2005): Five receptions, 36 yards, no TDs.

• Amari Rodgers (third round, 2021): Four receptions, 45 yards, no TDs.

Next: Tight ends.