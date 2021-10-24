Will ‘Coach Rodgers’ have alternate sleeping quarters in wake of back pain before Packers’ win over Washington?

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers has plenty of endorsement deals — shoes, insurance, a health-care system, a series of car dealerships, really expensive watches — but the Green Bay Packers quarterback won’t be doing any testimonials for the local hotel where the team stays the night before home games at Lambeau Field.
And Rodgers apparently will try to convince coach Matt LaFleur to let him sleep in his own bed at home on the eve of future home games, too, after Rodgers woke up Sunday morning with back pain before helping the Packers to a 24-10 win over the Washington Football Team — pain Rodgers chalked up to the bed he slept in on Saturday night.
“Coach Rodgers and I will have a discussion after this, I'm sure,” LaFleur said amid hearty laughs when asked about Rodgers’ sleeping arrangements going forward. “We'll talk about that in-house.”
LaFleur also said he was unaware of Rodgers’ back problems.
“First I heard of it right there,” he said when asked after the game.
For the uninitiated, NFL teams — even ones playing at home — stay together at a hotel the night before games. Rodgers called the concept “antiquated” as he revealed the back issue at the end of his postgame media briefing Sunday afternoon.
“I woke up this morning and my back was killing me. It was all locked up,” said Rodgers, who completed 27 of 35 passes against Washington for 274 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions (127.6 rating) and credited athletic trainer Nate Weir and chiropractor Mike Zoelle for getting him ready. “I came in here early, and I’m thankful for those guys taking care of me in order to go out and play.
“My back was a little stiff Saturday (and) there’s an antiquated procedural thing in our league where the most important night of sleep we stay at a hotel. I don’t want to blame it on the hotel — it’s a nice hotel — but my bed at the house that I sleep in every other night of my time here in Green Bay would probably be a little bit of a better option, I think. That’s just my opinion.”
Smith’s impact felt
Outside linebacker Preston Smith missed the first game of his NFL career — ending an ironman streak of 102 consecutive games played — because of an oblique injury he suffered last week at Chicago.
LaFleur said Smith was “close” to playing and acknowledged the short week factored into the thinking of holding Smith out, with just three days between Sunday’s win and Thursday night’s game at Arizona.
“I think it was a selfless thing to do for him not to play, to be honest with you,” LaFleur said. “He and I sat down and we had a conversation, so I’ve got to give him a lot of credit. Obviously, there’s a lot of pride when you’ve started your entire career and haven’t missed a game. I mean, that’s a big deal. I think that was tough on him, but I’ve got to give him a lot of credit for being a team guy.”
Fellow edge rusher Rashan Gary said Smith was engaged throughout the game, delivering coaching points to him and other pass-rushers whenever possible.
“We’re coming off and he’s encouraging us, pushing us and holding us to that standard,” said Gary, who had two sacks on Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke. “With him coaching, it really felt like he was out there playing, but he wasn’t. He was just having that leadership, man. P, come back soon.”
Block party
Despite watching kicker Mason Crosby get a 34-yard field goal blocked, LaFleur raved about the Packers’ special-teams units, which got a blocked field goal of their own (by rookie defensive lineman T.J. Slaton), another strong punting performance by Corey Bojorquez (including a 53-yarder to flip the field and a 37-yarder that fell softly just short of the goal line late in the game), and the kickoff coverage units held Washington returner DeAndre Carter in check (25-yard average on four returns).
“The story of this game was, I thought, our special teams did a lot of great things,” LaFleur said. “That was the best kickoff coverage that we’ve had yet. I thought Slaton did a heck of a job getting the block on the field goal; that was a big play in the game. ‘Bojo’ continues to show out and come through when we need him. That (53-yard) punt when we were backed up was big time.”
Running wild
While he did get some empty yards on the final drive, Heinicke did real damage against the Packers defense running the ball, finishing with 95 yards on 11 attempts. That’s not what LaFleur wanted to see after spending the week emphasizing the importance of limiting Heinicke’s scrambles — and with Arizona’s Kyler Murray, an effective runner and talented outside-the-pocket passer, up next on the schedule. Murray has run for 126 yards and three touchdowns during the Cardinals’ 7-0 start.
“That's going to have to be a major point of emphasis,” LaFleur said. “We knew that (about Heinicke) going into this thing, what he was able to do with his legs. And for him to still be able to do that, that was a little bit disappointing."
Extra points
Wide receiver Davante Adams caught six passes for 76 yards and a touchdown. The sixth reception brought his career total to 598, moving him ahead of Sterling Sharpe (595) for No. 2 in team history behind Donald Driver (743). … The touchdown was the 65th of Adams’ career, tying him with Sharpe for third in team history. … Slaton’s block of Chris Blewitt’s 42-yard attempt was the first blocked field goal by a Packers player since Datone Jones blocked one against the St. Louis Rams on Oct. 11, 2015. Oddly, the ball bounced off the ground, then off the crossbar and through the uprights after Slaton’s block, but obviously didn’t count for three points.