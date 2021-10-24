Will ‘Coach Rodgers’ have alternate sleeping quarters in wake of back pain before Packers’ win over Washington?

“The story of this game was, I thought, our special teams did a lot of great things,” LaFleur said. “That was the best kickoff coverage that we’ve had yet. I thought Slaton did a heck of a job getting the block on the field goal; that was a big play in the game. ‘Bojo’ continues to show out and come through when we need him. That (53-yard) punt when we were backed up was big time.”

Running wild

While he did get some empty yards on the final drive, Heinicke did real damage against the Packers defense running the ball, finishing with 95 yards on 11 attempts. That’s not what LaFleur wanted to see after spending the week emphasizing the importance of limiting Heinicke’s scrambles — and with Arizona’s Kyler Murray, an effective runner and talented outside-the-pocket passer, up next on the schedule. Murray has run for 126 yards and three touchdowns during the Cardinals’ 7-0 start.

“That's going to have to be a major point of emphasis,” LaFleur said. “We knew that (about Heinicke) going into this thing, what he was able to do with his legs. And for him to still be able to do that, that was a little bit disappointing."

Extra points