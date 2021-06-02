Will Aaron Rodgers show for Packers’ mandatory minicamp? ‘Hopefully we’ll see him Tuesday,’ Matt LaFleur says

Rodgers has given no indication of his intentions, having spent most of the offseason so far vacationing at various destinations with his fiancée, actress Shailene Woodley, and friends.

Rodgers would also be subject to heavy fines if he didn’t show up for the start of training camp, which is set to kick off on July 27. Those absences would come with a mandatory fine of $50,000 for each day missed.

Tight end Robert Tonyan said he has spoken to Rodgers but that the two friends have not discussed Rodgers’ absence or his issues with the team.

“We’re just checking in on each other, just in the offseason — like I would check on any of my friends or he would check in on any of his friends. Just making sure we’re doing OK,” Tonyan said. “We keep business out of it. I think a lot of us keep business out of our friendships because like we know in this league, anything can happen — any time, any person. I think just keeping a friendship strictly personal is the best in our field of work.”