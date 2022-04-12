Why Tom Clements answered Aaron Rodgers' call to return to the Packers

GREEN BAY — Tom Clements was perfectly happy in retirement.

At 68 years old, having been a coaching “lifer”— Aaron Rodgers’ word — in an often transient business, Clements was content to be home in southern California, watching NFL games on TV, sending his favorite quarterback occasional congratulatory text messages, spending more time with his interior designer wife Kathe and their family (including their dog), and enjoying the occasional glass of wine or Peroni beer.

Then, after yet another Green Bay Packers season ended without another Super Bowl berth — to go with the Super Bowl XLV title which Clements had helped Rodgers lead the 2010 Packers to — Rodgers reached out to his longtime consigliere and teacher with an idea: What would he think about coming back to Titletown, where he’d been instrumental in the four-time NFL MVP’s early development and spent 11 total seasons on the coaching staff? Rodgers had floated the idea to head coach Matt LaFleur, and LaFleur had given his QB the go-ahead to inquire.

“He had talked to Matt, wanted to gauge my interest in coming back. I said, 'Yeah, I'd talk about it' and then talked with Matt a couple times,” Clements explained Tuesday, speaking with reporters for the first time since LaFleur hired him in mid-February. https://madison.com/sports/football/professional/reunited-packers-poised-to-hire-former-assistant-and-aaron-rodgers-confidante-tom-clements-as-qbs/article_68d5a7be-8cf9-574d-ae37-ebc9307c12cb.html

“Before the Super Bowl was in L.A., we got together (and) talked. (I) talked a little bit more with Aaron, and it just worked out.”

How it works out for Rodgers to have his own handpicked position coach in 2022 remains to be seen, but there’s no doubting Clements’ qualifications. Not only was he vital to Rodgers’ development, but he helped Rodgers’ predecessor, Brett Favre, bounce back from a 29-interception season in 2005 to a renaissance year in 2007, when the then-38-year-old Favre threw for 4,155 yards with 28 touchdowns and 15 interceptions (95.7 rating) while leading the Packers to a 13-3 record and a berth in the NFC Championship Game.

Before retiring, Clements also spent two years (2019, 2020) as the Arizona Cardinals’ offensive passing-game coordinator and quarterbacks coach, helping 2019 No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray complete 65.8% of his passes for 7,693 yards, 46 touchdowns and 24 interceptions (90.9 rating) in his first two NFL seasons. That seems important given Clements also will be coaching the 2020 first-round pick, 23-year-old backup Jordan Love, in addition to the future Pro Football Hall of Fame starter.

“Tom and I go way back. I love Tom,” Rodgers said during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” in February after Clements had officially joined LaFleur’s staff. “I owe him so much credit for my development, so I'm happy to see him back in the game. The game is better when Tom Clements is coaching because he's one of those special, special coaches. (He) doesn't get all the credit he deserves. He's kind of just been one of those lifer guys in the business, but fantastic teacher of the game and great for young players as well. When I was a young player, the offseason was obviously different back then but, man, he was instrumental in my development for sure.”

Clements said he decided to retire after the COVID-19 pandemic made the 2020 season such a challenge — “I didn’t want to go through that again,” he said — but Rodgers’ inquiry immediately intrigued him. In fact, it was enough that Clements took the job without any hard-and-fast assurance from Rodgers that he was definitely playing in 2022.

“(In) my talks with him — we didn't talk extensively, we just talked a couple times — that was my first question to him: ‘What are you thinking?’” Clements said. “We just talked about it and I felt good, fairly confident that he was coming back. The team and he (both) have had some great years and still have a good chance to contend for the Super Bowl. I know that's what he wants. He wants another Super Bowl. And that was one of the things that intrigued me also.

“I didn't have the itch to come back. It was because of coming back to Green Bay, with Aaron, (a) chance to win a Super Bowl. Those were the primary considerations.”

Clements said the Packers’ current offense looks to him like a “hybrid” of LaFleur’s concepts from the Sean McVay-Kyle Shanahan scheme and some of the things the Packers ran with a young Rodgers under LaFleur’s predecessor, Mike McCarthy, before Rodgers began spending most of his time in the shotgun formation.

“If you look at teams throughout the league, everybody runs kind of the same plays. It's just what you emphasize,” Clements said. “So, it's a lot of old Green Bay that Aaron's comfortable with, and a lot of new things that Matt's implemented.”

Bisaccia gets to work

Rich Bisaccia appreciated LaFleur’s kind words about him over the past two months — including LaFleur saying the “fiery” Bisaccia should be a head coach, not a special-teams coordinator again — but Bisaccia wasn’t interested in talking Tuesday about whether he should’ve gotten the Las Vegas Raiders’ head coaching job he’d held on an interim basis last year following Jon Gruden’s abrupt resignation.

Rather, as he takes over the NFL’s lowest-ranked special-teams units, Bisaccia has more pressing matters: Making that group a strength instead of a liability.

“It’s personnel-related. It’s scheme-related. It’s people. People make the difference,” said Bisaccia, who has had some say in the special-teams personnel already, recommending new punter Pat O’Donnell, whom he tried to recruit to the Raiders four years ago, and special-teamer Keisean Nixon and kicker Dominik Eberle, who are on the roster after both played for him with the Raiders. “If you can get good people at a great place, then magic can happen. We’re going to look in every nook and cranny to see what we can do to make ourselves better.”

No Tae, no problem?

Wide receivers coach Jason Vrable, who was promoted during the offseason to offensive passing-game coordinator, is aware of the statistic: The Packers were 7-0 over the last three seasons in games that first-team All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams didn’t play.

But Vrable cautioned fans who are hoping that record means Adams, who was traded to Las Vegas on March 17 for first- and second-round draft picks, won’t be missed.

“I think it's just worked out that way. I never just say to myself, 'Oh, my gosh, I'd rather not have him here.' But it happened, and we won a lot of games,” Vrable said Tuesday. “Tae was joking with me last year (about it). He goes, ‘You don't even need me anyway. What's the big deal? We're winning without me, right? And I was like, ‘Well, yeah, I guess.’ …

“(Losing Adams) is a test for me and Matt along with our offensive staff to get these guys up to par, whoever it might be. I was blessed with Tae. It was a great three years. We had a good run, did a lot of good things together.”