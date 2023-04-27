GREEN BAY — Lukas Van Ness didn’t exactly go from zero to hero — like the Disneyfied version of Greek god he’s been nicknamed after — but he did go from being a lanky, 220-pound freshman to a first-round NFL draft pick in the span of three years.

The 6-foot-5, 272-pound Iowa outside linebacker was the Packers’ pick at No. 13 on Thursday night, and while Van Ness didn’t officially credit his former Hawkeyes teammate Noah Shannon for giving him his nom de plume, he did have to acknowledge that the moniker fits.

“Honestly, I think it’s very fitting,” Van Ness said during a Zoom call with Wisconsin-based reporters after being picked. “I think it kind of gives me someone to idolize. It makes me laugh sometimes when people call me that.

“It’s something that started between some of my teammates (who) kind of mentioned my physique. I’ve always paid a lot of attention to body health and the weight room. I love to work out. So honestly, it’s a cool nickname. And it could be worse.”

And the Packers could’ve done worse with their top pick. The 21-year-old Van Ness had 13.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss in two seasons for the Hawkeyes, declaring for the draft after his redshirt sophomore season. He appears to be just scratching the surface of his talent.

In the short term, Van Ness gives the Packers immediate outside pass rush help, with top rusher Rashan Gary coming off a torn ACL and Preston Smith no guarantee to return in 2024.

Although their offense — and first-year starting quarterback Jordan Love — still could use some pass-catching weapons, general manager Brian Gutekunst opted for Van Ness, making him yet another defensive capital investment.

Van Ness becomes fourth consecutive defensive player to be taken by the Packers’ in the first round, following Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes in two years ago, and Georgia inside linebacker Quay Walker and Georgia defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt last year.

In fact, the Packers have now taken defensive players with 12 of their last 13 first-round picks, with the one offensive exception being the 2020 selection of Love, who has ascended to the starting quarterback position following the trade of four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets.

That trade became official on Wednesday, and part of the deal was a pick swap that moved the Packers from picking 15th in the first round to 13th. Whether Van Ness would have been on the board at No. 15 is hard to say.

Who was on the board when the Packers were on the clock were Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones, who went at No. 14 to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Iowa State edge rusher Will McDonald IV, who went to the Jets at No. 15.

So, too, was Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. By passing on him, the Packers extended their streak of not selecting a wide receiver in the first round to 21 straight drafts.

Smith-Njigba, the first wide receiver off the board, eventually went at No. 20 to the Atlanta Falcons.

The Packers also eschewed taking one of the top tight ends, as Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer, Utah’s Dalton Kincaid and Georgia’s Darnell Washington were all available.

Van Ness, who will wear No. 90 for the Packers, joins an outside linebacker group that was thin even if Gary is ahead of schedule in his recovery and will be ready for the start of training camp in late July.

Behind Gary and Smith, the Packers have Kingsley Enagbare, a fifth-round pick last year; Justin Hollins, whom they plucked off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams at Thanksgiving last season; and Jonathan Garvin, a 2020 seventh-round pick.

What’s wild about Van Ness is how his arc at Iowa did in fact follow the same storyline as the hero of the 1997 Disney animated film. Coming out of Barrington (Illinois) High School, he arrived in Iowa City during the COVID-19 pandemic and added 60 pounds to his frame during that redshirt season.

“You know, I just came in as a long, tall, lanky kid who had the frame and the ability — once I got in the right program — to grow and develop,” Van Ness said. “As I got into the nutrition at Iowa and the weight room, my body very positively reacted and put that weight on with ease.

“I felt very comfortable putting all the weight on. Even today, I’m sitting here at 275, two and a half years (after) coming in at 220. So my body has developed super well over the past few years, I feel super comfortable with my development and I feel like it was crucial to the way my career played out at Iowa.

“But again, just coming in during that COVID year, having a year to focus on the weight room, eat the right things, along with sleep and nutrition and protein definitely helped my body react and put on that weight in the right way.”

Van Ness admitted that he took a chance leaving Iowa, a wait-your-turn, developmental program, early. But considering he went in the top 15 despite his limited college resumé, he wasn’t second-guessing himself.

“I shot for the stars,” Van Ness said of leaving Iowa without having started a single game, having sat behind upper classmen the past two seasons. (He still was named second-team All-Big Ten despite those zero starts.)

“It’s been an awesome experience, and I can’t wait to get my career started in Green Bay.”

