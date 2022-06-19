Why the Packers are excited about interior pass rusher Jarran Reed

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur didn’t bother with any caveats.

While the Green Bay Packers coach might’ve been cautious throughout the team’s offseason program about getting too excited about what any of his offensive or defensive linemen showed during helmets-and-shorts practices during organized team activities and the mandatory minicamp, he didn’t feel the need to temper his enthusiasm about veteran defensive lineman Jarran Reed.

“Jarran’s a guy you can see the talent. I mean, you can see why he was, what, an early second-round pick?” LaFleur said, accurately recalling Reed was the 49th overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft out of Alabama. “He definitely brings an element in terms of his ability to rush the passer from inside, which we need. You can never have enough pass rushers.

“He’s got a great attitude. He’s just a fun guy to be around. He’s got great intensity out at practice, and I think he’s acclimated himself well to our system.”

The Packers need Reed’s rapid acclimation to lead to production. They moved on from Kingsley Keke late last season and didn’t re-sign veteran defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster in free agency. While general manager Brian Gutekunst did invest one of his first-round picks in Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (No. 28 overall), not all rookies contribute immediately.

With Reed joining Pro Bowler Kenny Clark, fellow veteran Dean Lowry and second-year man T.J. Slaton, the Packers like what they have as a five-man rotation up front. They also like Jack Heflin, who spent time on the 53-man roster as an undrafted rookie free agent last season.

“If people want to double one guy, now you’ve got another guy that can win. If they want to double another guy, we’ve got another guy that can win,” defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery said. “We’ll find those matchups and get those guys opportunities to show that they can win.”

Although Reed’s numbers last season with the Kansas City Chiefs weren’t impressive (2.5 sacks, two tackles for loss), he has been durable (playing in 89 of a possible 97 games over six seasons, with only two games missed due to injury) and productive (especially in 2018, when he had 10.5 sacks, 24 quarterback hits and 12 tackles for loss for Seattle).

He’ll also give defensive coordinator Joe Barry the ability to get creative with how he deploys his defensive linemen in concert with linebackers and extra defensive backs. At times during the mandatory minicamp, for example, he went with Clark and Reed with outside linebackers Rashan Gary and Preston Smith as his four rushers, giving him the freedom to play two inside linebackers (De’Vondre Campbell, Quay Walker) with five defensive backs, or take Walker out and play six DBs.

“It’s going to be a good thing for us, just to keep us fresh. When we come on the field on third down and we’re able to rush the passer and have our wind, our legs under us, it’s going to be hard to stop us,” Clark said. “I mean, this is the most talent I’ve been a part of since I’ve been here. We can be as good as we want to be.”

Added Gary: “When I saw we signed Jarran Reed, it was a big smile on my face. Just knowing our abilities and knowing our capabilities as a unit. There were flashes going through mandatory minicamp and some of the OTAs that we had a chance to rush together. It’s going to be scary.”

The 6-foot-3, 307-pound Reed is in his third defensive system in as many years, but he seemed to connect quickly with Clark, who hasn’t had a consistent interior pass-rushing running mate.

“I feel I can play anywhere, especially in this defensive scheme,” Reed said. “I don't like to have limitations on my game. I like to be able move around, to be mobile up and down the line.

“I've got plenty left in the tank. I've got things I want to accomplish myself. Hopefully I can get those things, but (really) I want to leave this thing with a Super Bowl ring. That's what we're chasing.”