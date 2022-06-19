Why the Packers are excited about interior pass rusher Jarran Reed

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur didn’t bother with any caveats.
While the Green Bay Packers coach might’ve been cautious throughout the team’s offseason program about getting too excited about what any of his offensive or defensive linemen showed during helmets-and-shorts practices during organized team activities and the mandatory minicamp, he didn’t feel the need to temper his enthusiasm about veteran defensive lineman Jarran Reed.
“Jarran’s a guy you can see the talent. I mean, you can see why he was, what, an early second-round pick?” LaFleur said, accurately recalling Reed was the 49th overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft out of Alabama. “He definitely brings an element in terms of his ability to rush the passer from inside, which we need. You can never have enough pass rushers.
“He’s got a great attitude. He’s just a fun guy to be around. He’s got great intensity out at practice, and I think he’s acclimated himself well to our system.”
People are also reading…
The Packers need Reed’s rapid acclimation to lead to production. They moved on from Kingsley Keke late last season and didn’t re-sign veteran defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster in free agency. While general manager Brian Gutekunst did invest one of his first-round picks in Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (No. 28 overall), not all rookies contribute immediately.
With Reed joining Pro Bowler Kenny Clark, fellow veteran Dean Lowry and second-year man T.J. Slaton, the Packers like what they have as a five-man rotation up front. They also like Jack Heflin, who spent time on the 53-man roster as an undrafted rookie free agent last season.
“If people want to double one guy, now you’ve got another guy that can win. If they want to double another guy, we’ve got another guy that can win,” defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery said. “We’ll find those matchups and get those guys opportunities to show that they can win.”
Although Reed’s numbers last season with the Kansas City Chiefs weren’t impressive (2.5 sacks, two tackles for loss), he has been durable (playing in 89 of a possible 97 games over six seasons, with only two games missed due to injury) and productive (especially in 2018, when he had 10.5 sacks, 24 quarterback hits and 12 tackles for loss for Seattle).
He’ll also give defensive coordinator Joe Barry the ability to get creative with how he deploys his defensive linemen in concert with linebackers and extra defensive backs. At times during the mandatory minicamp, for example, he went with Clark and Reed with outside linebackers Rashan Gary and Preston Smith as his four rushers, giving him the freedom to play two inside linebackers (De’Vondre Campbell, Quay Walker) with five defensive backs, or take Walker out and play six DBs.
“It’s going to be a good thing for us, just to keep us fresh. When we come on the field on third down and we’re able to rush the passer and have our wind, our legs under us, it’s going to be hard to stop us,” Clark said. “I mean, this is the most talent I’ve been a part of since I’ve been here. We can be as good as we want to be.”
Added Gary: “When I saw we signed Jarran Reed, it was a big smile on my face. Just knowing our abilities and knowing our capabilities as a unit. There were flashes going through mandatory minicamp and some of the OTAs that we had a chance to rush together. It’s going to be scary.”
The 6-foot-3, 307-pound Reed is in his third defensive system in as many years, but he seemed to connect quickly with Clark, who hasn’t had a consistent interior pass-rushing running mate.
“I feel I can play anywhere, especially in this defensive scheme,” Reed said. “I don't like to have limitations on my game. I like to be able move around, to be mobile up and down the line.
“I've got plenty left in the tank. I've got things I want to accomplish myself. Hopefully I can get those things, but (really) I want to leave this thing with a Super Bowl ring. That's what we're chasing.”
NFL Draft: Get to know the newest members of the Green Bay Packers
QUAY WALKER, LB, GEORGIA
Round: 1
Pick: 22
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 241 pounds
Notes: Walker, who registered 139 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and five sacks in four years at Georgia, was a one-year starter for the national champion Bulldogs, but he has good speed for his size and excellent length and athleticism and could be a Day 1 starter in Green Bay.
DEVONTE WYATT, DT, GEORGIA
Round: 1
Pick: 28
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 304 pounds
Notes: Wyatt registered 113 tackles, five sacks and 12 tackles for loss in four seasons for the Bulldogs and was regarded as the best three-technique defensive tackle in this year's draft.
CHRISTIAN WATSON, WR, NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Round: 2
Pick: 34
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 208 pounds
Notes: The Packers coveted Watson — trading a pair of second-round picks to move up to select the son of 1993 Packers sixth-round pick Tim Watson — after the younger Watson finished his NDSU career with 105 receptions for 2,104 yards and 16 touchdowns in four seasons, including 43 receptions for 801 yards and seven TDs as a senior last year, despite missing three games with a hamstring injury.
SEAN RHYAN, OL, UCLA
Round: 3
Pick: 92
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 321 pounds
ROMEO DOUBS, WR, NEVADA
Round: 4
Pick: 132
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 201 pounds
ZACH TOM, OL, WAKE FOREST
Round: 4
Pick: 140
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 241 pounds
KINGSLEY ENAGBARE, LB, SOUTH CAROLINA
Round: 5
Pick: 179
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 258 pounds
TARIQ CARPENTER, LB, GEORGIA TECH
Round: 7
Pick: 228
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 225 pounds
JONATHAN FORD, DT, MIAMI
Round: 7
Pick: 234
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 333 pounds
RASHEED WALKER, OL, PENN STATE
Round: 7
Pick: 249
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 313 pounds
SAMORI TOURE, WR, NEBRASKA
Round: 7
Pick: 258
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 190 pounds