Why the NFL didn't flex Bears-Packers out of the Sunday night slot

I understand what you are saying, and certainly veteran players headed to the open market have an injury risk and don't want to put bad tape out there if they're playing but not close to 100%. However, I don't get the sense that's how Robinson is wired. Is he happy with how things have played out with the Bears? No. He would have preferred a massive contract extension to playing this season under the franchise tag. But as Robinson has said, only so much of the situation was in his control. Robinson has always come across as a consummate professional, and he's probably working as hard as he can behind the scenes to be available before the season ends. He was injured at the end of the Nov. 8 game in Pittsburgh, and depending on the severity, hamstring injuries sometimes take longer than a month to heal. Unless this injury is significant — and if it was, the team likely would have placed him on injured reserve by now — I imagine we will see Robinson back in action sooner rather than later. With a little good fortune, he might be on the field Sunday night against the Packers.