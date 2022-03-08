Why the details in Aaron Rodgers’ impending new deal are even more important than the money

GREEN BAY — In the immediate aftermath of the big news breaking Tuesday morning — four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers is returning to the Green Bay Packers on a soon-to-be finalized contract extension — a social media imbroglio ensued.

After Pat McAfee, the former Indianapolis Colts punter whose YouTube and SiriusXM satellite radio show has become Rodgers’ preferred media conduit over the past two years, broke the news via Twitter that Rodgers would be returning, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport followed a minute later with the terms of what sources told him was the agreed-upon deal: four years, $200 million, with $153 million guaranteed.

McAfee then retorted by Tweeting — likely having gotten the information directly from Rodgers himself — those numbers were “false” and Rodgers’ deal would be a “very cap friendly” one.

A few hours after that, Rodgers chimed in.

“Hey everyone, just wanted to clear some things up,” he wrote on Twitter. “YES I will be playing with the @packers next year, however, reports about me signing a contract are inaccurate, as are the supposed terms of the contract I “signed”. I’m very excited to be back.”

In fairness, no one ever reported Rodgers had signed a new deal; it’s also worth noting Rodgers’ retort only said that he would be playing for the Packers “next year.”

But once Rodgers does sign a new contract with the Packers, and as is the case with most major contracts in the NFL, the devil will be in the details.

Is it structured in a way that it’s essentially a year-to-year proposition? Would it allow for Rodgers to contemplate retirement each offseason — something he is on record saying he’s not afraid of — while also holding the organization’s feet to the fire of going “all-in” each year he plays?

Also, will it contain in some form the NBA-style player option that Rodgers was hoping to have in the four-year, $134 million contract extension he signed with Green Bay, back in 2018? Will there be anything else that redefines the way NFL contracts are structured?

So, while Packers fans who wholeheartedly believe their 38-year-old future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback still gives their favorite franchise its best chance to win another Super Bowl — despite recent postseason disappointments — have every right to be ecstatic Rodgers is returning for an 18th season with the Packers and 15th as the team’s starting quarterback, exactly how the deal is structured and how extensive the commitment is between the two sides will matter even more important than the actual dollars.

With the NFL’s salary cap set to explode with the infusion of money from the league’s $110 billion in broadcast rights deals and growing gambling partnership revenues, Rodgers’ long-term costs aren’t the concern, even if it does make him the highest-paid player in NFL history as expected.

What was paramount for general manager Brian Gutekunst, vice president of football operations/chief contract negotiator Russ Ball and the organization was to get Rodgers’ untenable $46.6 million cap number for 2022 off their books — especially with the team placing the $20.1 million wide receiver franchise tag on two-time first-team All-Pro Davante Adams, Rodgers’ favorite target, later Tuesday.

Gutekunst said last month his hope, if the team did end up using the franchise tag on Adams, that it would be “more of a bridge to hopefully an extension down the road.” Surely keeping Adams happy — something Adams wouldn’t be if he had to play the 2022 season on the franchise tag, without the security of the massive guarantees a long-term deal would provide — is vital to keeping Rodgers happy, too.

And there will be other decisions for Gutekunst to make — and for the team to continue to include Rodgers in discussions about — as well.

Who of the team’s many other free agents on offense (including tight end Robert Tonyan and wide receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard) will be back? Can the team’s stout defense be further bolstered by re-signing inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell and cornerback Rasul Douglas? What does the future hold for two of Rodgers’ closest friends on the team — 31-year-old wide receiver Randall Cobb and 37-year-old tight end Marcedes Lewis — who are under contract but getting older?

For now, though, the Packers have succeeded in their primary offseason goal: Keeping their superstar quarterback in the fold less than two years after incurring his wrath by trading up in the first round of the 2020 draft to select his presumed successor, Jordan Love.

From being more communicative with him upon his return last summer; to acquiring Cobb at his behest in a trade with the Houston Texans; to hiring Rodgers’ longtime consigliere, 68-year-old Tom Clements, last month to return to the Packers quarterbacks coaching job he’d first held in 2006, Gutekunst and the team’s brass did just about everything imaginable to make Rodgers feel the love again.

“I’m very proud of what I’ve accomplished, proud that I’ve accomplished it in Green Bay over the last 17 years and excited about the future, whatever that ends up being or looking like,” Rodgers said during a Zoom call with reporters after he won his fourth NFL MVP on Feb. 10. “(I’m) thankful for the Packers organization and the conversations that we had at the end of the season and just the way the whole season went. I was obviously frustrated about some things in the offseason. We had a ton of conversations and I just felt like there was so much growth, and I’m so thankful for that.

“I’m thankful for the relationships — with Brian as much as anybody. Because there was obviously some things that were voiced in the offseason, privately between him and myself, and I’m just thankful for the response. There was a lot of things that were done to make me feel really special and important — to the present, the past and the future of the franchise. ... And it didn’t go unnoticed.”