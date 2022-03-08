Why the details in Aaron Rodgers’ impending new deal are even more important than the money

JASON WILDE
For the State Journal
GREEN BAY — In the immediate aftermath of the big news breaking Tuesday morning — four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers is returning to the Green Bay Packers on a soon-to-be finalized contract extension — a social media imbroglio ensued.
After Pat McAfee, the former Indianapolis Colts punter whose YouTube and SiriusXM satellite radio show has become Rodgers’ preferred media conduit over the past two years, broke the news via Twitter that Rodgers would be returning, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport followed a minute later with the terms of what sources told him was the agreed-upon deal: four years, $200 million, with $153 million guaranteed.
McAfee then retorted by Tweeting — likely having gotten the information directly from Rodgers himself — those numbers were “false” and Rodgers’ deal would be a “very cap friendly” one.
A few hours after that, Rodgers chimed in.
“Hey everyone, just wanted to clear some things up,” he wrote on Twitter. “YES I will be playing with the @packers next year, however, reports about me signing a contract are inaccurate, as are the supposed terms of the contract I “signed”. I’m very excited to be back.”
In fairness, no one ever reported Rodgers had signed a new deal; it’s also worth noting Rodgers’ retort only said that he would be playing for the Packers “next year.”
But once Rodgers does sign a new contract with the Packers, and as is the case with most major contracts in the NFL, the devil will be in the details.
Is it structured in a way that it’s essentially a year-to-year proposition? Would it allow for Rodgers to contemplate retirement each offseason — something he is on record saying he’s not afraid of — while also holding the organization’s feet to the fire of going “all-in” each year he plays?
Also, will it contain in some form the NBA-style player option that Rodgers was hoping to have in the four-year, $134 million contract extension he signed with Green Bay, back in 2018? Will there be anything else that redefines the way NFL contracts are structured?
So, while Packers fans who wholeheartedly believe their 38-year-old future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback still gives their favorite franchise its best chance to win another Super Bowl — despite recent postseason disappointments — have every right to be ecstatic Rodgers is returning for an 18th season with the Packers and 15th as the team’s starting quarterback, exactly how the deal is structured and how extensive the commitment is between the two sides will matter even more important than the actual dollars.
With the NFL’s salary cap set to explode with the infusion of money from the league’s $110 billion in broadcast rights deals and growing gambling partnership revenues, Rodgers’ long-term costs aren’t the concern, even if it does make him the highest-paid player in NFL history as expected.
What was paramount for general manager Brian Gutekunst, vice president of football operations/chief contract negotiator Russ Ball and the organization was to get Rodgers’ untenable $46.6 million cap number for 2022 off their books — especially with the team placing the $20.1 million wide receiver franchise tag on two-time first-team All-Pro Davante Adams, Rodgers’ favorite target, later Tuesday.
Gutekunst said last month his hope, if the team did end up using the franchise tag on Adams, that it would be “more of a bridge to hopefully an extension down the road.” Surely keeping Adams happy — something Adams wouldn’t be if he had to play the 2022 season on the franchise tag, without the security of the massive guarantees a long-term deal would provide — is vital to keeping Rodgers happy, too.
And there will be other decisions for Gutekunst to make — and for the team to continue to include Rodgers in discussions about — as well.
Who of the team’s many other free agents on offense (including tight end Robert Tonyan and wide receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard) will be back? Can the team’s stout defense be further bolstered by re-signing inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell and cornerback Rasul Douglas? What does the future hold for two of Rodgers’ closest friends on the team — 31-year-old wide receiver Randall Cobb and 37-year-old tight end Marcedes Lewis — who are under contract but getting older?
For now, though, the Packers have succeeded in their primary offseason goal: Keeping their superstar quarterback in the fold less than two years after incurring his wrath by trading up in the first round of the 2020 draft to select his presumed successor, Jordan Love.
From being more communicative with him upon his return last summer; to acquiring Cobb at his behest in a trade with the Houston Texans; to hiring Rodgers’ longtime consigliere, 68-year-old Tom Clements, last month to return to the Packers quarterbacks coaching job he’d first held in 2006, Gutekunst and the team’s brass did just about everything imaginable to make Rodgers feel the love again.
“I’m very proud of what I’ve accomplished, proud that I’ve accomplished it in Green Bay over the last 17 years and excited about the future, whatever that ends up being or looking like,” Rodgers said during a Zoom call with reporters after he won his fourth NFL MVP on Feb. 10. “(I’m) thankful for the Packers organization and the conversations that we had at the end of the season and just the way the whole season went. I was obviously frustrated about some things in the offseason. We had a ton of conversations and I just felt like there was so much growth, and I’m so thankful for that.
“I’m thankful for the relationships — with Brian as much as anybody. Because there was obviously some things that were voiced in the offseason, privately between him and myself, and I’m just thankful for the response. There was a lot of things that were done to make me feel really special and important — to the present, the past and the future of the franchise. ... And it didn’t go unnoticed.”
Aaron Rodgers: From baby-faced draft pick to 4-time NFL MVP — in photos
California quarterback Aaron Rodgers passes against UCLA in the third quarter, in this Oct. 16, 2004 photo in Berkeley, Calif.
PAUL SAKUMA, ASSOCIATED PRESS
NFL draft prospect and California quarterback Aaron Rodgers attempts to throw a football through a tire hanging high above New York's 34th Street during a television appearance Friday, April 22, 2005, as fellow prospects University of Texas running back Cedric Benson, left, and Miami's corner back Antrel Rolle await their turn.
CHAD RACHMAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Alex Smith, left, a quarterback from Utah, pauses before kneeling with Antrel Rolle, a cornerback from Miami, Aaron Rodgers, a quarterback from California, Braylon Edwards, a wide receiver from Michigan, Ronnie Brown, a running back from Auburn, and Cedric Benson, a running back from Texas, attend the NFL draft Saturday, April 23, 2005 in New York.
GREGORY BULL, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Aaron Rodgers, right, gathers with family members including his mom Darla Rodgers, left, after being selected by the Green Bay Packers as the 24th overall pick in the NFL draft Saturday, April 23, 2005 in New York.
JULIE JACOBSON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Aaron Rodgers holds up a Green Bay Packers jersey after being picked 24th overall in the first round of the NFL Draft.
JULIE JACOBSON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Aaron Rodgers after he was selected as the 24th pick, overall, in the NFL Draft.
ADAM ROUNTREE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Aaron Rodgers reacts after being selected by Green Bay as the 24th overall pick in the NFL draft Saturday, April 23, 2005 in New York.
JULIE JACOBSON,, ASSOCIATED PRESS
General manager Ted Thompson stands next to the team's first-round pick, California quarterback Aaron Rodgers, at a news conference Sunday, April 24, 2005, in Green Bay,.
MIKE ROEMER, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Packers quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell, right, shows first-round pick, California quarterback Aaron Rodgers, around Lambeau Field after a news conference Sunday, April 24, 2005, in Green Bay.
MIKE ROEMER, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Head coach Mike Sherman talks to first round draft choice Aaron Rodgers during mini camp April 29, 2005.
MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Aaron Rodgers throws a pass Wednesday June 1 , 2005 during the first day of Packers mini-camp.
MIKE ROEMER, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Green Bay Packers first-round draft pick Aaron Rodgers rides a bike to training camp Sunday, July 31, 2005, in Green Bay.
MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Green Bay Packers traveled to Baltimore to play the Ravens in Monday Night Football, Monday December 18, 2005.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Aaron Rodgers is sacked for a 6-yard loss by New England's Mike Vrabel in the fourth quarter. Rodgers fumbled and the ball was recovered by Patriots Mike Wright. The Green Bay Packers hosted the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field Sunday November 19, 2006.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
The Green Bay Packers traveled to Irving Texas to play the Dallas Cowboys Thursday November 29, 2007.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Aaron Rodger walks off the field after failing to get a first down against the Dallas Cowboys November 29, 2007.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
The Green Bay Packers traveled to Irving Texas to play the Dallas Cowboys Thursday November 29, 2007.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Aaron Rodgers runs to the stands for a Lambeau Leap after scoring on a 1-yard quarterback sneak in the 4th quarter against the Minnesota Vikings in the season opener at Lambeau Field September 8, 2008.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Aaron Rodgers takes a Lambeau Leap after scoring on a 1-yard quarterback sneak in the 4th quarter against the Minnesota Vikings in the season opener at Lambeau Field September 8, 2008.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Jimmy Wilkerson on September 28, 2008.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after losing to the Atlanta Falcons 27-24 on October 5, 2008.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Aaron Rodgers scrambles for 6-yards in the 2nd quarter at the Seattle Seahawks October 12, 2008.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Aaron Rodgers is helped up by Scott Wells after being sacked by Minnesota Vikings' Chad Greenway for a 12-yard loss in the 3rd quarter.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers runs off the field after beating the Chicago Bears 37-3.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Aaron Rodgers scrambles for yards while chased by New Orleans Saints' Jonathan Vilma in the Louisiana Superdome against the New Orleans Saints in Monday Night Football November 24, 2008.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
The Green Bay Packers hosted the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field November 30, 2008.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers celebrates his 3-yard touchdown pass to Jermichael Finley against the Detroit Lions December 28, 2008.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers breaks a tackle of Chicago Bears' Mark Anderson on September 13, 2009.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Aaron Rodgers takes a hit by Cincinnati Bengals' Chris Crocker September 20, 2009.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers meet after the Minnesota Vikings beat the Packers 30-23 in an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 5, 2009, in Minneapolis.
MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Aaron Rodgers was all smiles as he walked off the field after beating the Lions 26-0. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field October 18, 2009.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Minnesota Vikings' Jared Allen on November 1, 2009.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers rushes for a first down chased by Dallas Cowboys' Anthony Spencer on November 15, 2009.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Aaron Rodgers reacts after the Packers first drive stalled at the 5-yard line against the San Francisco 49'ers November 22, 2009.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Aaron Rodgers scores on a 1-yard run on 4th and 1-yard late in the 4th quarter. This touchdown and the extra point put the game into overtime. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field October 17, 2010.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Minnesota Vikings' Brett Favre and Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers after meeting at midfield after the Packers beat the Vikings. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field October 24, 2010.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Aaron Rodgers races down the sidelines for a first down against the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field November 7, 2010.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Aaron Rodgers reacts to his 38-yard pass to Jordy Nelson that went out of bounds at the 1-yard line. The Green Bay Packers hosted the New York Giants at Lambeau Field December 26, 2010.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Aaron Rodgers fumbles the ball at the end of the 3rd quarter. Green Bay Packers' John Kuhn recovered the ball. The Green Bay Packers hosted the New York Giants at Lambeau Field Sunday December 26, 2010.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Aaron Rodgers walks down to the 1-yard line after completing a pass to Jordy Nelson in the 4th quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the New York Giants at Lambeau Field Sunday December 26, 2010.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Aaron Rodgers and New York Giants' Eli Manning after the Packers beat the Giants. The Green Bay Packers hosted the New York Giants at Lambeau Field December 26, 2010.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Aaron Rodgers is sacked for a 2-yard loss on 3rd and 3 on the Chicago 3-yard line. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field Sunday January 2, 2011.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Aaron Rodgers took a lap around the stadium to greet fans after the Packers beat the Chicago Bears 10-3 on January 2, 2011.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Aaron Rodgers scrambles past Atlanta Falcons linebacker Curtis Lofton on a 7-yard touchdown run during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2011, in Atlanta.
DAVE MARTIN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Aaron Rodgers and Josh Sitton after the Packers beat the Bears 21-14. The Green Bay Packers traveled to Soldier Field in Chicago to play the Chicago Bears in the NFC Championship Sunday January 23, 2011.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
James Jones and Aaron Rodgers walking to the buses after arrives in Dallas for Super Bowl XLV on January 31, 2011.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Aaron Rodgers looks up at the large scoreboard when asked a question about the stadium. Media Day for Super Bowl XLV was held Tuesday February 1, 2011 at Cowboy Stadium.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers during Media Day. Media Day for XLV was held Tuesday February 1, 2011 at Cowboy Stadium.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, left, presenting Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers with the Pete Rozelle Most Valuable Player Trophy at a Monday morning press conference at the Media Center.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Aaron Rodgers with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl XLV against the Pittsburgh Steelers on February 6, 2011 in Cowboys Stadium.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Green Bay Packers' Matt Flynn and Aaron Rodgers pose for a picture before the start of the Packers Media Day. Media Day for Super Bowl XLV was held Tuesday February 1, 2011 at Cowboy Stadium.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Washington Redskins' Josh Wilson sacks Aaron Rodgers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013, in Green Bay.
TOM LYNN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Aaron Rodgers throws his towel to some fans after an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 38-20.
MIKE ROEMER, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers celebrates with fans on his way to the locker room after an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Monday, Dec. 8, 2014, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 43-37. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
MIKE ROEMER, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Kansas City's Allen Bailey at Lambeau Field Monday, Sept. 28, 2015
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Aaron Rodgers celebrates his fifth touchdown pass of the game with a 4-yard pass to wide receiver Randall Cobb in the 4th quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Lambeau Field Monday, Sept. 28, 2015.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Aaron Rodgers scrambles up the middle for a 18-yard gain in the 1st quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the St Louis Rams at Lambeau Field in Green Bay Sunday, Oct. 11, 2015.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Aaron Rodgers reacts to his incomplete pass attempt to Richard Rodgers on 3rd and 10-yards on the ten yard line, late in the 4th quarter. The Packers then kicked a field goal to go up by seven. The Green Bay Packers hosted the San Diego Chargers Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015 at Lambeau Field.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Aaron Rodgers is congratulated by teammates after his 61-yard touchdown pass to tight end Richard Rodgers on the last play of the game of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2015, in Detroit.
PAUL SANCYA, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Aaron Rodgers celebrates after his Hail Mary 61-yard touchdown throw to tight end Richard Rodgers with no time remaining in an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, in Detroit.
PAUL SANCYA, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Aaron Rodgers smiles while talking about throwing a miraculous 61-yard Hail Mary throw to Richard Rodgers with no time remaining to beat the Detroit Lions 27-23 in an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2015, in Detroit.
PAUL SANCYA, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Aaron Rodgers runs off the field after beating the Lions 34-27. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Randall Cobb celebrate Cobb's 4th quarter touchdown. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Aaron Rodgers after missing a wide open receiver in the 2nd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Indianapolis Colts at Lambeau Field Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Aaron Rodgers reacts after throwing a touchdown pass to Jordy Nelson during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Green Bay, Wis.
MATT LUDTKE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Aaron Rodgers celebrates his touchdown run in the 2nd quarter with a Lambeau Leap. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Aaron Rodgers and tight end Richard Rodgers after Rodgers touchdown pass to Rodgers in the 4th quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Aaron Rodgers celebrates his touchdown run in the 2nd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after beating the Giants 38-13. The Green Bay Packers hosted the New York Giants Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017 in a NFC wild-card playoff game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan embraces Aaron Rodgers after the NFL football NFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Atlanta. The Falcons won 44-21 to advance to Super Bowl LI.
JOHN BAZEMORE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Aaron Rodgers scrambles for 6-yards and a first down late in the 4th quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 in the season opener in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers talks at a news conference after an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 17-9.
MIKE ROEMER, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Aaron Rodgers speaks after an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, in Atlanta. The Falcons won 34-23.
DAVID GOLDMAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
After returning from a first-half knee injury, Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws a touchdown pass to Davante Adams in the fourth quarter of the Packers' 24-23 win over the Chicago Bears in the season opener Sept. 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrate Adams' touchdown catch in the 1st quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field on Oct. 15, 2018.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles for a 1st down late in the 4th quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked for a 9-yard loss by Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) in the 2nd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Dec. 9, 2018, in Green Bay.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Danica Patrick and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during warmups before the Green Bay Packers hosted the Houston Texans in a preseason game on Aug. 8, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looking for a receiver in the 2nd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 26, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looking for a receiver in the 4th quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Detroit Lions on Oct. 14, 2019 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates his 3-yard touchdown run in the 3rd quarter. The Green Bay Packers hosted the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field on Oct. 20, 2019.
STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL
Aaron Rodgers smiles during a play review late in the fourth quarter of the Green Bay Packers' 24-16 win over the Carolina Panthers Nov. 10, 2019, at Lambeau Field.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Aaron Rodgers fumbles the ball after being hit by Minnesota Vikings defensive end D.J. Wonnum on the final play to end the Green Bay Packers' hopes of a comeback in a 28-22 loss to the Vikings Nov. 1, 2020, at Lambeau Field.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Aaron Rodgers celebrates his touchdown run with running back Aaron Jones in the second quarter of the Green Bay Packers' 24-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars Nov. 15, 2020, at Lambeau Field.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Aaron Rodgers celebrates his 9-yard touchdown pass — the 400th TD pass of his career — in the third quarter of the Green Bay Packers' 30-16 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles Dec. 6, 2020, at Lambeau Field.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Aaron Rodgers scrambles past Los Angeles Rams free safety John Johnson for a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter of the Green Bay Packers' 32-18 victory over the Rams in an NFC playoff game Jan. 16, 2021, at Lambeau Field.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Aaron Rodgers signals to the stands as he runs off the field after the Green Bay Packers defeated the Los Angeles Rams 32-18 in an NFC playoff game Jan. 16, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after failing to score and having to settle for a field goal in the second quarter of the Green Bay Packers' 31-26 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Jan. 24, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after the Green Bay Packers fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-26 in the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 24 at Lambeau Field.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers lends a hand to wide receiver Randall Cobb after the pair connected for a touchdown in Green Bay's 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers Oct 3. 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Jeffrey Phelps, Associated Press
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers takes the snap during a 2021 game against the Washington Football Team at Lambeau Field.
Jeffrey Phelps, Associated Press
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and quarterback Aaron Rodgers talk during the first half of Green Bay's 24-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz.
Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pleads with an official for a flag while getting tackled during a 2021 game in Glendale, Ariz.
Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers gets interviewed by Fox's Erin Andrews after their 24-21 win over the Cardinals during the 2021 season in Glendale, Ariz.
Darryl Webb, Associated Press
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reacts after a touchdown during Green Bay's 37-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings Jan 2. 2022, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Jeffrey Phelps, Associated Press
San Francisco's Arik Armstead sacks Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the second half of the 49ers' 13-10 win over the Packers in an NFC divisional playoff game Jan. 22, 2022, in Green Bay.
Matt Ludtke, Associated Press
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers leaves the field after Green Bay fell to the San Francisco 49ers 13-10 in an NFC divisional playoff game Jan. 22, 2022, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers runs with the ball during Green Bay's 13-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC divisional playoff game Jan 22. 2022, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Jeffrey Phelps, Associated Press
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers fist bumps fans as he walks off the 18th green during the Pro-Am at the Phoenix Open golf tournament Feb. 9, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Ross D. Franklin, Associated Press
Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers receives the AP Most Valuable Player of the Year Award at the NFL Honors show Feb. 10, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. It was the fourth MVP award for Rodgers, who also took home the trophy after the 2011, 2014 and 2020 seasons.
Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!