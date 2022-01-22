Why Saturday's 49ers-Packers game could help shape the NFL's next decade

In 2017, McVay became the youngest head coach in NFL history at 30 and soon was the youngest to lead his team to a Super Bowl appearance at 33. Shanahan was by far the youngest coach in San Francisco franchise history when he took over the 49ers at 37 and was still the second-youngest coach in the NFL when he won the 2019 NFC title game at 40.

Since the end of the 2018 season, 10 NFL franchises — more than 30% of teams — have hired new head coaches who were under 45 years old. McVay, 35, remains the youngest NFL head coach, and two members of his tree, Bengals coach Zac Taylor and Chargers coach Brandon Staley, have yet to turn 40.

Age may not matter much, but a mastery of the craft and an ability to build genuine, authentic relationships with players certainly does. That's one of the reasons McDaniel looks prepared to take the next step.

"When I first started working with Kyle in Houston, one of the first things that stood out to me when he was giving me advice was it's extremely important to be authentic," McDaniel said Wednesday. "The bottom line is players want to succeed as much if not more than coaches and they're living their dream so if you can show them you're a tool in realizing their dream, that's all they want."