GREEN BAY — There were no caveats. Nothing about whether the doctors would let him play, or whether the coaches would let him play, or whether his knee or groin injuries felt good enough to let him play.

Rather, when asked Wednesday if he is going to play in Sunday's game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium — even with his Green Bay Packers eliminated from playoff contention — Aaron Rodgers answered with one word.

“Yeah,” the veteran quarterback replied.

His answer to the follow-up question — Why? — was quite a bit longer. And, in his mind, explained why it’s a no-brainer for him to play, despite the injury risk that comes with playing in a pair of games that won’t count for much now that the postseason is out of reach.

“I think it's a lot about leadership,” he said. “If I want to be listened to and followed and looked up to, how could I stand here and say that these games don't matter for playoffs (and) I'm going to cash it in? That's just not the way I lead. And, I'm super competitive, and I want to be out there with the guys, and I look forward to being out there."

Rodgers practiced in full Wednesday, despite a groin injury he suffered during last Sunday’s loss at Chicago, when he attempted a Hail Mary at the end of the first half. Rodgers admitted after the game that the groin did bother him the rest of the day.

Rodgers has been on the Packers’ injury report all season after suffering a left knee injury in the season opener, and while he hasn’t missed a game with that injury, he did miss significant Wednesday and Thursday practice time because of it during the first half of the year.

Packers interim head coach Joe Philbin had said on Monday and reiterated on Wednesday that any players who were healthy enough to practice would play Sunday. Philbin gave no indication that he talked with general manager Brian Gutekunst or team president/CEO Mark Murphy about possibly shutting Rodgers down for the final two games to keep him from sustaining an injury that might affect the 2019 season.

“Brian and I, we always talk. We talked multiple times yesterday," Philbin said Wednesday. “I'm sure we'll talk (more). We talk every single day and as it gets closer to the game, we're going to say, ‘These are the 46 guys that appear to be (ready to play), to give us the best chance of winning the football game. And, the healthiest players at this point in time.’ Certainly we discuss situationally how we anticipate using those 46 players. But again, it's a little premature until we get to that stage."

Last year, Rodgers missed seven games with a fractured right collarbone that required two titanium plates to be inserted into his shoulder to repair the breaks. He returned for a Dec. 17 game at Carolina with the Packers still in playoff contention — they would have reached the postseason with three straight wins to end the regular season — but after they lost to the Panthers, the Packers placed Rodgers back on injured reserve, ending his season.

It could have been argued that Rodgers shouldn’t have come back at all from the injury last year, but with hope for the playoffs, he wanted to give it a shot. Unlike then, when his injury probably wasn’t fully healed, he said there’s no question he’s healthy enough to play against the Jets.

So, he will.

“Last year, I had an injury where I couldn’t play. That’s why I’ve got some hardware in here,” Rodgers said, pointing to his collarbone. “This year, I was able to deal with the injury and deal with not practicing obviously as much as I’d like to for a number of weeks. That was part of some of the timing stuff when you have new tight ends and new receivers, especially with the injuries to (wide receivers) Geronimo (Allison) and Randall (Cobb) and those guys playing a lot of time and me not practicing as much because of my knee injury.”

Clark hopes to avoid IR

Kenny Clark isn’t on injured reserve. At least, not yet.

Despite an NFL Network report that had the starting nose tackle’s season being over, Clark said Wednesday that no one has told him that his season is over. He called it “a miscommunication” about his status.

Of course, that could change before kickoff Sunday, or the Packers might not need a roster spot at this point and thus will just deactivate him on game day. And it’s still possible that Clark, despite a terrific third season, won’t play again this year.

Regardless, Clark was counting his blessings that his elbow injury, which he suffered Dec. 9 against Atlanta, wasn’t more severe. He went back into the game after it happened, but was inactive against Chicago and is not expected to play against the Jets. Clark said the diagnosis was that he’d sprained the tendon or ligament that attaches his triceps muscle to his elbow.

“I don’t need any surgery. Just sprained real bad, and it’s just one of those things where if I mess it up it can be serious, really serious. I just have to get it healthy and take my time with it,” Clark said. “I never want to be one of those guys that ends his season being on IR. I try to be available as much as I can for my teammates. Just watching the game in Chicago, it was tough on me. I’m trying my best to get back and everybody in here knows that. I’m just going to keep doing what I’m doing and the doctors feel good about me (playing).”

Calling an audible

After being scheduled to sign autographs for the Salvation Army red kettle drive in the Lambeau Field atrium on Monday night, Rodgers and the Packers called a bit of an audible and held a surprise pizza party — catered by one of Rodgers’ favorite restaurants in the area, Rustique Pizzeria in Suamico — with 150 children from the area at the Tailgate Village.

Rodgers came up with the idea to sign autographs and pose for photos with the kids — plus make made donations in each of their names to the Salvation Army — after merely signing the past few holiday seasons for anyone who came to the stadium with a minimum $100 donation.

“As opposed to having a set dollar amount and allowing every autograph hound in the area to bring in their specific stuff, which they’re selling online, I wanted to do something special for the kids,” Rodgers explained. “There’s a number of organizations that we invited kids from those organizations and they were able to bring along either a parent or a mentor and just enjoy each other’s company and meet new people and have some pizza.

“It’s a lot more intimate setting where you have a lot more time, a lot more one-on-one time with tables and kids and talk to them instead of kind of a fly by on Salvation Army nights where you’re just kind of signing (autographs). And again, the majority of those people are not real fans, they’re autograph hounds in that setting. We just wanted to eliminate the stuff that we didn’t want to be a part of and had a great night.”

Extra points

Right tackle Bryan Bulaga said the knee injury that kept him out the past two weeks was a torn MCL, but he did practice on a limited basis and could play against the Jets. That’s good news since his backup, Jason Spriggs, is in the concussion protocol following Sunday’s loss to the Bears and did not practice. … Cobb is also in the concussion protocol and didn’t practice. … Guard Lucas Patrick and punter JK Scott didn’t practice because of illnesses. … Running back Jamaal Williams, set to carry the load with fellow back Aaron Jones (knee) on IR, was limited in practice by a toe injury.