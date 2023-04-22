GREEN BAY — Left tackle David Bakhtiari is finally healthy and has a practice schedule that will work for his previously troublesome left knee.

Left guard Elgton Jenkins has a new megabucks contract that kept him off the free-agent market and has returned to form after a knee injury of his own.

As a result, the Green Bay Packers enter the 2023 season feeling good about the dynamic duo they have on the left side of their offensive line again.

“It was real nice,” Jenkins said of lining up next to Bakhtiari for six of the Packers’ final nine games last season — with a three-game interruption because of Bakhtiari’s emergency appendectomy. “You know, we have (built) a lot of chemistry from my rookie year to now, so just being able to be back out there, being able to be back to what we were doing before he got hurt, I got hurt, it felt good.

“The more reps we got together, it just felt more natural and more natural.”

Elsewhere up front, the Packers seem to be essentially set as well. Right tackle Yosh Nijman will return after signing his $4.304 million restricted free-agent tender last week, and Jon Runyan, who started all 17 games last year, appears locked in at right guard, where he started the final 11 games after starting the first six at left guard while Jenkins was at right tackle.

Center Josh Myers, meanwhile, started all 17 games last season but could face a challenge from Zach Tom, who started five games (four at left tackle, one at left guard) and also took over for Nijman at right tackle in each of the final two regular-season games.

When the Packers drafted Tom in the fifth round a year ago, they did so envisioning him as a center. Instead, he became Jenkins 2.0, showing similar versatility and value as Jenkins had while playing all five spots on the offensive line during his first three seasons.

Wherever Tom ends up, the Packers have options after investing heavily in the offensive line over the past three drafts, using three picks on the line in each year.

Meanwhile, general manager Brian Gutekunst — when not having to talk about quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the trade to the New York Jets that still hasn’t happened — acknowledged the obvious about the line during last month’s NFL meetings: The group is significantly better when Bakhtiari is part of it.

“He really was impactful when he was able to go," said Gutekunst, who did a salary-cap conversion on Bakhtiari’s contract for 2023, shifting bonus and base-salary money into a $15 million signing bonus to create cap space and keep Bakhtiari on the roster. “I’m really hopeful that he’s beyond the injury thing. I think he really got into a nice groove of how to get into the week of practice to get to the games. Left tackles don’t grow on trees. He’s still playing at a very, very high level. So we’re excited to get him back.”

Beyond the projected starting five — and Tom, who would seemingly be the sixth man because of his positional versatility — there are plenty of questions.

Is 2021 fourth-round pick Royce Newman, a 16-game starter as a rookie, still part of the equation?

What about 2022 third-round pick Shaun Rhyan, who was picked 48 spots ahead of Tom but wound up behind him on the depth chart — even before a six-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs ended his rookie season?

And what is the Packers’ plan at left tackle beyond 2023, especially with Bakhtiari, who turns 32 on Sept. 30 and could run into other injury issues, heading into the final year of his contract in 2024?

All of which could lead to more picks being invested in the line, although Gutekunst seems to feel good about what he has at this point.

“I think early on we had some struggles where we just weren’t comfortable. I don’t think the offense was really comfortable,” Gutekunst said at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis in February. “But as (Bakhtiari) came back and Elgton got healthier and started playing better ... I think those guys started to gel. Really, the second half of the season I thought they played outstanding. Even the games where David was out for his appendectomy, I thought the guys really played well.”

No. Name Pos. Height Weight Age Exp. College 69 David Bakhtiari LT 6-foot-4 310 pounds 31 11 Colorado 74 Elgton Jenkins LG 6-5 311 27 5 Mississippi State 71 Josh Myers C 6-5 310 24 3 Ohio State 76 Jon Runyan RG 6-4 307 25 4 Michigan 73 Yosh Nijman RT 6-7 314 27 4 Virginia Tech 50 Zach Tom OL 6-4 304 24 2 Wake Forest 70 Royce Newman T/G 6-5 310 25 3 Mississippi State 67 Jake Hanson C/G 6-4 296 25 3 Oregon 75 Sean Rhyan T/G 6-5 321 22 2 UCLA 63 Rasheed Walker T 6-6 324 23 2 Penn State 72 Caleb Jones T 6-9 370 24 2 Indiana 78 Luke Tenuta T 6-8 314 23 2 Virginia Tech 79 Jean Delance T 6-4 303 25 1 Florida

Best in class

OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

Upon arriving at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis in February, Johnson was asked if he believed he was the top pass-protector in the draft.

“I think I’ve proven that in my film already,” Johnson said.

Indeed, the 6-6, 313-pound Johnson is projected to be the first lineman taken. Johnson was a two-year starter for the Buckeyes, playing right guard as a true sophomore before moving last season to left tackle, where he started 13 games and was a first-team all-Big Ten and consensus first-team All-American.

Growing up in Cincinnati, Johnson began working out with Cincinnati Bengals All-Pro left tackle Willie Anderson while Johnson was still in high school, and the two continue to work together to this day.

“To me, he’s like a family member,” Johnson said of Anderson, who was the 10th pick in the 1996 draft and who went on to play 13 NFL seasons, during which he was a three-time first-team All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler. “I hit him with all the questions I have about the game, about the transition.”

Johnson’s transition shouldn’t be a difficult one given his experience with the Buckeyes and his athleticism and intelligence, which figure to make him a decade-long starter in the NFL, where his father, Paris Johnson Sr., was a 1999 draft pick by the Arizona Cardinals as a safety.

Johnson could be on the board when the Packers pick at No. 15, and if he is, Johnson said he’d love to be reunited with Myers, his former Ohio State teammate.

“I would say when I first got to Ohio State, I jumped on his back,” Johnson said. “I did everything he did, and it was probably super annoying. But I learned a lot and I thank him for it all the time.

“I would say he was one of those first guys who let me unleash myself in college.”

Best of the rest

Broderick Jones, T, Georgia; Peter Skoronski, G, Northwestern; O’Cyrus Torrrence, G, Florida; Joe Tippmann, C, University of Wisconsin; Anton Harrison, T, Oklahoma.

Pick to click

OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee

With 34.5 sacks during his three college seasons, Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson — projected to be the first defensive player taken in the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night — could have answered the question differently.

But when asked at the NFL scouting combine which offensive tackle had given him the hardest time during his college career, instead of replying with a snarky “none of them,” Anderson singled out Wright.

No wonder the Packers used one of their allotted 30 pre-draft visits on Wright, who is projected as a first-round pick.

“My sophomore year to my junior year, he had gotten way better,” Anderson said. “Very athletic, can bend, can retrace with his steps. If he gets off balance, (he) can sit down on power (rushes). So it was really exciting going against him this year. He was really great.”

When Wright heard what Anderson said, Wright said he’d broken down tape of Anderson just as he’d done in his preparation for his other matchups, and that he took a “very simple” approach against him.

But when asked why he seemed to play his best against the SEC’s best rushers, like Anderson and LSU’s BJ Ojulari, Wright admitted he got up for those marquee matchups.

“As the competition rises, I just want to meet that challenge,” Wright said. “You see the best guys and you want your name to be in there so much.”

The 6-5, 333-pound Wright’s performance against Anderson also caught the evaluating eye of NFL Films Greg Cosell.

“When they played Alabama, he just stoned Will Anderson every single time,” Cosell said on the “The Ross Tucker Podcast” earlier this month. “I mean, if you didn’t know who Will Anderson was, you would have thought Will Anderson was not a draftable player. I mean, he stoned him on every single rush.”

History lesson

Even after drafting three offensive linemen in each of the past three drafts, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Gutekunst allocated at least one of his scheduled 10 picks to the line. What was surprising was that early in his tenure, Gutekunst didn’t pick more than one lineman in his first two drafts.

In 2018, the only lineman he selected was Washington State’s Cole Madison in the fifth round. Madison missed his rookie season while working to improve his mental health and then suffered a torn ACL that wiped out what would have been his debut season in 2019.

And Jenkins, a two-time Pro Bowl selection who is among Gutekunst’s best draft picks, was the only lineman he took in 2019. Jenkins was a second-round pick, taken two selections after Missouri quarterback Drew Lock, whom Gutekunst coveted, went to the Denver Broncos.

Gutekunst trained under Ted Thompson, who saw offensive line as such a building block of a roster that he almost always took at least two linemen. In that way, Gutekunst’s recent drafts reflect Thompson’s influence more than anything.

In his 13 drafts, Thompson added at least two offensive linemen eight times. And only once, in 2015, did he complete a draft without having taken a single lineman. Of his first-round picks as GM, Thompson used most of them on defense (9 of 12) but did pick offensive linemen in 2010 (Bryan Bulaga) and 2011 (Derek Sherrod). He also invested two second-rounders and one third-rounder on the line, but had most of his success with his fourth- and fifth-round picks.

Next: Defensive linemen.