Why Matt LaFleur's emtions flowed after Packers' regular-season victory over 49ers

“I’d say you have to ask Kyle about that,” LaFleur said after the game when asked about the handshake. “I know Kyle, and he is ultra-competitive. That’s a tough moment for anybody to be in and I’m sure he was ticked off that we were able to take the ball down and kick a field goal to win the football game. … We’ve had a lot of history together, so I’m not going to let anything come between our friendship.”

For Rodgers, meanwhile, this marks the fourth time he will face the team that chose Utah quarterback Alex Smith instead of him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2005 NFL draft. His three postseason losses to the 49ers came in the 2012 playoffs (when Colin Kaepernick led San Francisco to a 45-31 NFC Divisional win at old Candlestick Park), the 2013 playoffs (when the Niners came to a bitterly cold Lambeau Field and left with a 23-20 victory) and the 2019 NFC Championship Game (when the 49ers ran all over the Packers’ overmatched defense in a 37-20 win at Levi’s Stadium).

For his career, Rodgers has led the Packers to a 6-6 overall record against the 49ers, with Green Bay going 6-3 in his regular-season starts against the Niners and 0-3 in those playoff matchups.