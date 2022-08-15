Why ex-Wisconsin receiver Danny Davis believes 'the sky's the limit' for him as a Packers' rookie

GREEN BAY — Danny Davis didn’t read any of the text messages, at least not right away.

Fresh out of the shower in the visitors’ locker room at Levi’s Stadium, the Green Bay Packers wide receiver’s phone was lighting up with text messages, from friends back home in Springfield, Ohio, to former University of Wisconsin teammates to his old receivers coach with the Badgers, Alvis Whitted.

But first, Davis had to call his mom, Michelle.

“I tried to be as normal as possible,” Davis said Monday afternoon. “But the phone was buzzing a lot.”

With good reason.

In 24 offensive snaps during the Packers’ 28-21 preseason-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Friday night, Davis had caught both the passes thrown to him — a 12-yarder midway through the second quarter on second-and-13 that helped keep a drive alive, and his signature play: a 33-yard back-shoulder touchdown pass from No. 2 quarterback Jordan Love, a throw where Davis slipped his defender, adjusted to the ball, caught it at the 16-yard line and then won a footrace to the pylon just before halftime.

“He’s a guy, he’s kind of unassuming, but he’s always there making play after play after play,” coach Matt LaFleur said after the play. “He certainly doesn’t lack confidence, either.”

Whitted, meanwhile, was in his car back in Madison, watching the game on his phone. He saw the 12-yarder and then stayed in his car to keep watching, so he also saw the touchdown on the ensuing possession.

“When I saw Danny come in, make the first catch, man, I just got so excited. I got pumped,” said Whitted, who is in his third season as the Badgers’ wide receivers coach after holding that same job with the Packers on LaFleur’s initial staff in 2019.

”Then, he stayed in the game and continued on and made a great play on the back shoulder fade (and) the run after the catch. It was just stuff that made me really proud, because that was something obviously I stressed with him while he was here (at UW), just to finish.

“Danny’s great. He just needed an opportunity, and I'm really excited for him.”

Davis’ performance wasn’t the only one Whitted was watching. He also saw another undrafted ex-UW receiver, Kendric Pryor, catch four passes for 89 yards (including a 25-yard touchdown) for the Bengals, who were playing the Arizona Cardinals at the same time as Packers-49ers.

After both games ended, Whitted sent a group text to his two former pupils, and Davis read his end of it from the team bus before heading to the airport.

“When you build that kind of relationship with somebody, those are the relationships that last forever,” Davis said.

Despite his performance, Davis understands he still has plenty of work to do, which is why he could be found sitting by himself inside the auxiliary locker room after practice Monday on his iPad playbook, going through the script for the late-afternoon Lambeau Field walkthrough LaFleur had scheduled. While other young teammates were in the midst of a spirited college football debate, Davis was quietly studying in his corner locker.

“I’m just trying to stay on top of things because I understand as long as I have the playbook down and the details down, I can play fast. And when I play fast, I feel like that’s when I can make plays and do what I do,” Davis said. “I’m just going to keep attacking it — attacking the playbook, attacking routes, attacking the ball, attacking everything we do and playing fast. And the results will come with that.”

With fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs continuing to stand out, second-round pick Christian Watson having been activated from the physically unable to perform list and seventh-round pick Samori Toure and former practice-squadder Juwann Winfree all part of a crowded young receiver competition, Davis knows he must parlay his performance against the 49ers into two strong practices with the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday and Wednesday and another good game-day performance against the Saints on Friday night.

That said, even if he doesn’t do enough to earn a spot on the 53-man roster, Davis looks to be well worth a spot on the 16-player practice squad, which would allow him to further develop. At the same time, if Davis earns his spot, general manager Brian Gutekunst said he won’t let pre-set quotas for each position affect the final roster decisions.

“There’s going to be an ability for those (practice-squad) players to be elevated more than they were the last couple years. So we’ve talked a lot about just trying to keep the 53 best players, not just certain numbers at positions,” Gutekunst explained. “Maybe we’re going to be able to be a little bit more flexible with our numbers, whether they’re on the 53 or the 16.”

At this point, Davis isn’t worried about any of that. His focus is on keeping his arrow pointing up.

“I feel like (the 49ers game) gave me some confidence in myself, knowing that I can — not that I ever thought I couldn’t — but it’s always good to have that reassurance when you make a play when it’s your first time out there in a game,” Davis said. “I just want them to be able to trust me. And it just makes me go even harder for this team, just to show that I can be one of those options.

“I had some good plays, but I also had some plays I want to fix up. But that’s the game of football. I feel like all my hard work kind of paid off and I got a chance to go out there and show what I could do. The sky’s the limit for me.”

— Jake Kocorowski contributed to this report.