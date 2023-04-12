GREEN BAY — Aaron Jones has been living his best life this offseason.

When the Green Bay Packers veteran running back hasn’t been working out in Florida in preparation for the 2023 season, he’s been cheering the UConn men’s basketball team to a national title at the Final Four in Houston — Jones’ cousin, Tristen Newton, was the team's leading scorer in its championship-game victory over San Diego State — and visiting his soon-to-be new starting quarterback, Jordan Love, in California.

“It’s been great,” Jones said before he, left guard Elgton Jenkins, team president/CEO Mark Murphy and four alumni players departed on the annual Tailgate Tour bus odyssey across the state this week.

But perhaps the best thing that happened to Jones this offseason was his taking a pay cut to remain with the team.

Wait … what?

Yes, for the always optimistic, glass-half-full Jones, accepting a restructured deal that included a $5 million reduction in 2023 pay but also guaranteed him $8.52 million was definitely — in his mind, anyway — a great thing.

He’ll now make $11 million in 2023 in salary and bonuses, meaning he will have earned $31 million over the first three years of his contract.

“I wouldn’t say a ‘pay cut’ because I never made $11 million in my career,” said Jones, who originally signed a four-year, $48 million deal ($13 million signing bonus) in March 2021. “This is still the most I’ve ever made, and it still has me as the second-highest paid for the backs (behind San Francisco’s Christian McCaffrey). So, it matched up with the market.”

Jones, 28, had been set to earn $16 million this coming season, with most of it coming in the form of a non-guaranteed $7 million roster bonus that had been due in March and an $8.1 million base salary.

Both Jones and the Packers knew his cap number needed to be lowered, and salary-cap space remains tight as the team struggles to reach an accord on a trade to send four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets.

“I didn’t want to be greedy. I’m a team player,” Jones said. “I want to help the team and help them get as many guys in here as we can. So, if that means free up a little money, then I will.”

A fifth-round pick from Texas-El Paso in 2017, Jones rushed for a career-high 1,121 yards last season — his third 1,000-yard season in the past four years — and also finished 2022 with a 5.3-yards per carry rushing average and caught 59 passes (second-most on the team) for 395 yards. He scored seven total touchdowns.

Jones has been used in conjunction with AJ Dillon in the backfield the past two seasons, and general manager Brian Gutekunst indicated after the season that keeping Jones on the roster at a manageable cap number was a priority.

"The way he leads that football team, his consistency, is amazing," Gutekunst said of Jones following the team’s season-ending 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions in January.

"In this league, you can't have just one (running back). Obviously, having AJ, it's nice to have that 1-2 punch. Aaron, when we got first here, you're thinking, 'Hey, this probably won't last long because the way he's built and his size,' and he just keeps on defying the odds."

Speaking at the annual NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis in February, Gutekunst then emphasized how vital it was that Jones chose to return.

“A huge debt of gratitude for him doing some of the things to stay here with us,” Gutekunst said. “He’s obviously one of our most dynamic playmakers. We knew when we signed him a few years ago that after the second year, there would be a little bit of a time here where we’d have to make a decision. We’re just really, really excited to get him back.”

And Jones is excited to be back.

“I wanted to be here. This is home for me. Those guys in the locker room, those are my brothers. The people upstairs, they believe in me — and they’ve believed in me since I’ve gotten here. That’s been huge for me.

“It just made sense.”

Jones is expected to take part in the team’s voluntary offseason program, which kicks off next Monday, and with Rodgers expected to be gone — sooner or later — to New York, Jones figures to take on a much greater leadership role on offense and in the locker room.

That’s part of the reason why Jones spent some time with Love — he traveled to California between UConn’s Elite Eight victory over Gonzaga in Las Vegas and the Huskies’ Final Four win over Miami in Houston a week later — and why he’s criss-crossing the state on a bus all week.

“I feel like (helping Love’s) confidence, just helping him along the way (is important),” said Jones, who has known Love’s personal quarterback coach, Steve Calhoun, for years. “Things may happen that might not go his way. Letting him know, ‘Hey, you have guys in your corner,’ and that. ‘No matter what happens, we’re going to play for you.’

“I think if he knows that, it’s just going to help him that much more.”