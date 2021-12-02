Whole Lotta Love: With Aaron Rodgers not practicing, his heir apparent, Jordan Love, gets much-needed extra time

All this work stands in stark contrast to how little practice action Love got as a rookie in 2020. With Rodgers taking all the starter snaps each week and primary backup Tim Boyle running the scout team in order to be ready if Rodgers were to go down with an injury, Love got barely any 11-on-11 practice work and was relegated to spending extra time with Getsy to try to make up for what he was missing by being third on the depth chart.

“That experience (Love is getting now) is so hard to get,” Hackett said. “I mean, you go across the league and whether it be a new quarterback, a young quarterback, somebody that’s in a brand new offensive system, it’s arguably the most difficult position to play in all of sports. And, any experience you can get is going to help somebody grow and learn.

“Jordan, to be able to go out there and practice as the starter and get all those reps — whether he plays in the game or not — I mean, you just don’t get that.

“His first year, he didn’t get any of those reps. So all those things (you do in practice), you gain more and more. Whether you do something bad, you get to learn from that. Do something good, you get to understand where you can put the ball even better. I mean, it’s invaluable. So I think this is a great opportunity for him to continually grow.”